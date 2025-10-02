GAVI and UEFA team up to launch vaccine awareness campaign in AFRICA  

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 October 2025:

UEFA and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance have joined forces to launch a groundbreaking vaccine awareness campaign that harnesses the power of football to build trust in immunisation across Africa.

With the support of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and its member associations, Goal Getters will use youth tournaments across the continent to teach children about the role of vaccines in preventing deadly diseases.

The campaign kicked off at the Somhlolo national stadium in Eswatini’s capital Lobamba on Thursday where 400 children, aged 10-14, took time out from playing in the national phase of the CAF African Schools Football Championship to attend a vaccine awareness workshop with a difference.

Together with global health not for profit organisation, Access Challenge, Goal Getters is pioneering a new way of engaging with children on immunisation that relies on football, music and local culture to make the subject more fun and interactive.

In Eswatini, football icons like UEFA ambassador and former England international Eniola Aluko, as well as popular singers and entertainers, joined health officials and faith healers to explain the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Goal Getters shows football’s incredible potential to drive positive change across society,” said Aluko. “By teaching young footballers about the life-saving power of vaccines, we’re also delivering the same messages to their families and communities.”

Reaching Eswatini’s remote communities

Strengthening vaccine awareness and building trust in immunisation are essential in Eswatini, where many children live in remote communities with limited access to health services. In 2022, an estimated one in four children did not receive a full course of childhood vaccines that parents in developed countries take for granted.

This week’s event at the national stadium builds on last year’s school-based immunisation campaign that vaccinated thousands of children across Eswatini against both the human papillomavirus (HPV) and COVID-19 as well as providing deworming and nutrition services.

Uniting power of football and vaccines

“In 25 years, Gavi has helped protect over one billion children, yet some children are still being left behind,” said Dr Pascal Barollier, Chief Engagement and Information Officer at Gavi the Vaccine Alliance. “Our partnership with UEFA and the support of CAF reflects our commitment to protecting every child from preventable diseases through innovative, community-based approaches that build trust and tackle barriers to immunisation.”

“Empowering youth is one of the most powerful ways to build healthier communities. By bringing young people, influencers, and faith leaders together on the pitch, this workshop demonstrates how football – one of Africa’s greatest uniting forces – can drive vaccine confidence and inspire collective action. said Asad Lilani, CEO of the The Access Challenge. We are proud to be part of this important partnership that is turning this vision into reality”

The UEFA-Gavi campaign represents a key component of a strategic partnership signed earlier this year between CAF and UEFA Together – an international programme that shares the experience and know-how of European football’s governing body with its five sister confederations and their members.

Through the CAF African Schools Football Championship, CAF is proud to partner with UEFA and Gavi to use football as a platform to educate young players about the life-saving power of vaccines. said Sarah Makuna, CAF Director of Member Associations. This initiative shows how sport can go beyond the pitch to positively impact the health and future of Africa’s youth.”

Under the agreement, UEFA and CAF will work together to strengthen development opportunities for young female players in Africa as well as empower youth through community outreach programmes like Goalgetters.

“Through our UEFA Together partnership with CAF, we’re proud to join forces with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to promote vital health awareness at the CAF African Schools Football Championship,” said Zoran Lakovic, UEFA Deputy General Secretary International Affairs, “Football brings this message to life, inspiring young people and building opportunities that reach far beyond the pitch.”

Pilot project

This week’s formal launch of Goal Getters’ follows a highly successful pilot project in Tanzania last January when more than 100 players participating in the inaugural CAF Under-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) learnt about the HPV vaccine that protects millions of women from the primary cause of cervical cancer.

Teams from Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda and the host nation brainstormed on ideas for how to better inform their own friends and communities of the risks of HPV, presenting their ideas to the audience before ending with a joyous series of dances to their favourite music.

Next December, Goal Getters is expected to run a similar workshop raising awareness of the HPV vaccine at the upcoming CAF Under-17 GIFT tournament.