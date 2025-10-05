Sierra Leone ministry of lands clarifies Newton Songo corridor land reclamation policy

Mahmud Tim Kargbo: 5 October 2025:

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Country Planning has observed that sections of the public have misinterpreted the notice accompanying Government Notice No. 371, published in the Sierra Leone Gazette, Vol. CLXVI, No. 73, on Thursday 28 August 2025. (Photo above: Lands minister – Turad Senesie).

The Gazette concerns the enforcement of the Unoccupied Lands Act, Cap 117 (1960) (https://www.sierra-leone.org/Laws/1961-37.pdf) for the recovery of land along the Newton Songo corridor and adjoining communities.

The Ministry therefore wishes to clarify the following points:

Suspension of Land Transactions and Permits

Since the date of the Gazette publication, and as reinforced by subsequent newspaper notices, the Ministry has suspended the signing of land survey plans and the issuance of building permits within the affected areas. Occupants who are currently constructing buildings are strongly advised to halt all works immediately and comply with the directives outlined in the Gazette and newspaper publications. Any attempt to disregard these measures will constitute a breach of the law.

Acknowledgement Receipts

Claimants are required to submit documentary evidence of ownership to the Deputy Director of Surveys and Lands, Mr Abraham Cooper, between 1 September 2025 and 28 February 2026. Upon submission, an acknowledgement receipt will be issued.

This receipt does not authenticate or confirm ownership of land; it merely records that documents have been lodged to assist the Ministry in commencing the process of verification.

Authentication Process

Verification will be carried out using modern methods, including satellite imagery spanning decades of occupation, together with cross-checks against statutory requirements. Only after this process has been completed will ownership rights be confirmed. Until then, no claimant should regard the acknowledgement receipt as conferring title to land.

Communities Covered

The Gazette notice includes the Newton and Songo Colony and Environs Boundary Schedule (Plot 1), Schedule Block 1, which contains full technical details such as beacon references, distances, and GPS coordinates that precisely outline the affected land. The full text is available at the Government Printing Press, 14 Howe Street, Freetown.

According to the Gazette, 47 communities are within the boundaries mapped out for this exercise. They include: Kallie Town, Brama, Newton, Madonkeh, Rogbom, Mamango, Maba, Masoko, Mayembana, Robis, Maseleh, Makonkodeh, Masella, Konta, Kwama, Rogere, Gbonkowaylay, Mafullah, Fabaina, Mahena, Ngarahun, Malamana, Masorie, Robonga, Rokundoh, Maselor, Magbagba, Mapoponi, Songo Loko, Mabala, Crossing, Foya, Masita, Makrifoh, Mabatama, Makolbondo, Magbaft, 5-Mile, 6-Mile, Katu Town, Kporbu, Gbowela, Maswaray, Gbovenhum, Makono, Mapakira, and Magbanamaty.

Legal Safeguards

The Unoccupied Lands Act, Cap 117, provides that land is deemed unoccupied unless twelve years of continuous, lawful occupation can be demonstrated. Communities or individuals who meet this threshold will retain their rights. Those lacking documentation but with longstanding occupation will be eligible for State Land Grants to regularise their tenure.

Enforcement After February 2026

After the expiry of the six-month claim period, any unclaimed land will revert to the State. Occupation without authority will constitute an offence, attracting penalties including fines or imprisonment, to be enforced jointly by the Sierra Leone Police and the Office of the Attorney General.

The Ministry reiterates that this exercise is lawful, equitable and in the national interest. It forms part of President Julius Maada Bio’s “Big Five” reform agenda to strengthen discipline and accountability, while also addressing concerns raised by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission regarding the mismanagement of land as a source of grievance and distrust.

Minister Turad Sanesie emphasised that; “the process is fair, transparent, and strictly in accordance with the law. Those with genuine rights will be protected, but land that is not in lawful occupation must return to the people through the State.”