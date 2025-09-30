GAVI announces record-setting year for saving lives through immunisation 

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 September 2025:

Vaccination programmes in lower-income countries supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance saved at least 1.7 million lives in 2024, the highest number recorded in a single year, according to Gavi’s Annual Progress Report published today.

The number of lives saved – 400,000 more than in 2023 – was one highlight in a strong year for immunisation across Gavi-supported countries, with significant progress also made in immunising children in some of the world’s most conflict-afflicted countries.

The impact generated by immunisation extended beyond public health. In 2024, Gavi countries garnered nearly US$20 billion in economic benefits as a result of having healthier populations, reduced healthcare costs and more productive communities.

Since Gavi was established in 2000, immunisation has generated a massive US$280 billion in economic returns, clear evidence that vaccines support stability and growth. This solid foundation, in turn, has enabled countries to increasingly assume greater responsibility of their immunisation programmes, with countries paying a record US$255 million towards the cost of their own vaccines in 2024.

“Vaccines are one of the most cost-effective interventions in development, not just in terms of protecting human health but in helping economies to grow and communities to thrive. The record-breaking progress achieved in 2024 is testament to continued commitment from implementing countries and our donors to protect lives and keep our world safe from deadly yet preventable diseases,” said Jose Manuel Barroso, Chair of the Gavi Board.

Historic year for malaria vaccinations, immunisation in conflict zones

The past year also saw the fastest routine vaccine rollout in the Alliance’s history: the world’s first malaria vaccines, first deployed widely in 2024, and now protecting millions of children across 23 African countries representing more than 70% of the world’s malaria burden.

Beyond malaria, 2024 saw a rise in coverage across all vaccines supported by Gavi, including in some of the most challenging environments – fragile and conflict-affected settings where health systems are under strain and access is limited.

Eight of the twelve countries Gavi classifies as experiencing fragility and conflict saw gains in basic immunisation coverage, including major improvements in countries like Mali, Syria and Haiti.

This upward trend reflects a growing national commitment to immunization, backed by increased investments from Gavi in reaching the most vulnerable communities in fragile and humanitarian settings. However, conflict-affected countries like Sudan and Yemen saw major declines, underscoring the challenges of protecting children and communities in these settings.

“Every person – no matter how hard to reach – should have access to the lifesaving power of vaccines. That vision is both very simple and immensely complex to bring to life. The historic progress we have made towards this goal is thanks to incredible commitment from governments, health care workers and communities all over the world,” said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi. “As we look to the end of the decade, Gavi will continue to be a steadfast partner in this effort, engaging our donors to ensure we are fully funded and implementing our ambitious Gavi Leap reform programme, so that together we can protect more children, against more diseases, than ever before.”

Since 2000, the wide-reaching impact of immunisation has helped reshape the future of health and health security: protecting lives, strengthening systems, and advancing equity. Today, over 1.2 billion unique children have been immunized against a range of deadly diseases through routine immunisation, surpassing Alliance goals ahead of schedule.

Beyond routine vaccinations, more than 2.1 billion vaccinations have been delivered through preventive campaigns, protecting communities from deadly diseases, while hundreds of outbreak response efforts have swiftly contained emerging threats before they could escalate and cut potential cases and deaths by nearly 60%. Together these efforts have prevented at least 20.6 million deaths between 2000 and 2024.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said that: “Even in the face of strained health systems, conflicts, insecurity, poverty and inequality, Gavi keeps showing that progress on vaccination is possible when there is strong partnership with countries and partners including WHO.

“This commitment to immunization for all is protecting generations of children against life-threatening diseases and helping communities thrive. Looking ahead, sustained investment, collaboration and trust will be essential to ensure immunization remains a cornerstone of global health action and equity.”

Leaping into the future

These achievements reflect both the scale of Gavi’s collaboration with public and private sector partners around the world, as well as sustained commitment to immunization. Most importantly, it reflects the leadership of countries who continue to prioritise the health and well-being of their population. In its next strategic period,

Gavi is focused on expanding its country-led approach through its Gavi Leap reform programme, to make immunisation programmes even more responsive to the unique needs of each country, region and community and to generate greater synergies with partners – driving efficiency and improving delivery at the last mile.