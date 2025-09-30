New World Bank project to deliver clean water and sanitation to five million Sierra Leoneans

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 September 2025:

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved the Sierra Leone Water Security and WASH Access Improvement Project. Supported by a $40 million International Development Association (IDA) grant focused on the Western Area, the project is the first phase of a Multiphase Programmatic Approach totalling $180 million over the next decade.

It is designed to improve sector institutions, strengthen WASH services for millions of Sierra Leoneans, and increase water resources and climate resilience in the country.

“This project represents a critical step forward for Sierra Leone in addressing its pressing water security and sanitation challenges,” said Abdu Muwonge, World Bank Group Country Manager for Sierra Leone.

“By strengthening institutions, improving infrastructure, and fostering community engagement, the project enhances public health and environmental sustainability, while laying the foundation for resilient economic growth and human development.

“This investment underscores the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Sierra Leone’s journey toward universal access to safely managed WASH services and a climate-resilient future.”

Sierra Leone’s water and sanitation sector faces significant challenges, including economic water scarcity despite abundant rainfall, limited infrastructure, inefficient service delivery, and poor governance.

Only 63% of the population has access to basic water, and just 23% have improved drinking water sources on premises. Sanitation access is even lower, with only 32% having safely managed or basic sanitation, and 12% with basic hygiene.

The sector is further hampered by weak institutions, inadequate financing, poor coordination, an undeveloped sanitation value chain, and vulnerability to climate change.

To address these challenges, the project will strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and other sector institutions, carry out policy and regulatory frameworks, build staff capacity and develop a national water resources masterplan.

The project will help upgrade water supply infrastructure and improve the operational efficiency of the Guma Valley Water Company. It will increase access to toilets and hygiene in schools and health centres, expand faecal sludge treatment capacity, and launch a national behaviour change campaign to make Sierra Leone ‘Open-Defecation Free’.

The project will also support developing a mechanism to pool budget and partners’ funding to advance the WASH agenda in Sierra Leone.

“This project is the first step of a 10-year partnership to support a comprehensive and strategic approach to tackle Sierra Leone’s water and sanitation challenges,” said Xavier Chauvot De Beauchene, World Bank Lead Water Specialist and Task Team Leader.

“By strengthening institutions, improving operational efficiency, and promoting better sanitation practices, this partnership will achieve tangible improvements in water security and WASH access in Sierra Leone. It will also contribute to improving public health and implementing climate-resilient approaches for a more sustainable environment for all.”

The project is expected to benefit approximately 5 million people through climate-resilient planning and improved WASH services, including 2.5 million women and 1.5 million youth.

Around 400,000 people in the Western Area will gain access to improved water services and 1,300,000 to sanitation and hygiene, of which 80,000 will benefit from improved sanitation in public facilities.

The project will also create about 1,400 direct jobs, strengthen the capacity of about 600 sector professionals and expand faecal sludge treatment to 50,000 cubic meters per year, marking a significant step toward a healthier, more resilient Sierra Leone.