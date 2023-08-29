Here is opportunity to help shape EU policy and work in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 August 2023:

The European Union Office in Sierra Leone is calling on you to take part in a survey that could help shape the way the EU works in Sierra Leone, including its development priorities.

Here are some examples of the work of the EU in Sierra Leone:

EU empowering youth and women of Sierra Leone. EU-funded project implemented by Development Initiative Programme (DIP) and partners is supporting agricultural production and boosting incomes of smallholder farmers in Kenema District.

✅️500 smallholder farmers empowered

✅️500 acres of food crops cultivated

✅️5,500 vulnerable women economically empowered

European Union supporting farmers in Sierra Leone. In the next 4 years, EU funded AgroTech Program implemented by Solidaridad will distribute 170,000 high quality polyclonal cashew to over 3,000-smallholder farmers in Bombali, PortLoko, Kambia and Tonkolili Districts of Salone.

EU investing in human capital development. One example of concrete EU support to the Medium Term Development Plan 2019-23: Rehabilitation of 100 schools for over 10,000 students in the four regions of Salone to promote equality, quality teaching and learning.

EU has funded the construction of the 100km road with 3 major bridges from Bandajuma to the Liberian border, making it safer, smoother and faster to travel. EU supports Salone infrastructure development for Global gateway regional integration and socio-economic benefits for all.

To take part in this online consultation on the EU-Sierra Leone 2021-2023 partnership, click on the link below.

Deadline is 31st of August. Please follow the link and make your voice heard ➡️ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runne…