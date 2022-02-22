In Sierra Leone 234 convicts discharged during Judicial Week

Amin Kef-Ranger: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 February 2021:

The Judiciary of Sierra Leone, in a statement released last week, said that eight hundred and seventy cases were reviewed by the Courts, in an exercise aimed at decongesting the prisons during the nationwide Judicial Week which ended on 4th February 2022,

Four hundred and twenty-three cases were from the provinces and the four hundred and forty-seven were reviewed in the Western Area.

It said that the ‘Access to Justice through Judicial Week’ was a huge success, with 26 Judges deployed across the country.

Three hundred and seventy-four inmates were granted bail to secure their release – two hundred and fifty nine in the provinces, one hundred and fifteen in the Western Area.

“It should be noted that the initial number of incarcerated inmates was one thousand and thirteen (1,013). The number later increased to one thousand one hundred and seventy-five (1,175) inmates. Out of this number (1,175), the total number of prolonged adjournments was one hundred and thirty-four (134) and ninety-three (93) were completed.

“There were a total of one hundred and four (104) Summary Review cases of which one hundred and one (101) was completed. Out of a total of one hundred and three (103) of the habeas corpus application, seventy-eight (78) without Indictments were completed and the remaining twenty-five (25) were referred to the Law Officers Department. A total of two hundred and thirty-four (234) nationwide were discharged,” the statement reads.

