Kandeh Yumkella shows president Bio the red card for poor governance

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 July 2021:
Dr Kandeh Yumkella, parliamentary leader of Sierra Leone’s opposition National Grand Coalition (NGC) party has been busy in the last week, debating serious issues in the country’s parliament as well as talking to the media about the state of the economy, social incohesion, crumbling public institutions and poor leadership.
Yumkella is perhaps the busiest and most vocal of all elected members in Sierra Leone’s parliament.
He has on several occasions tried to put forward private member’s Bill that will bring forward new legislations but without success, after the ruling party’s Speaker of Parliament – Dr Abass Bundu systematically and consistently prevented Yumkella from exercising his constitutional and parliamentary rights.
Speaking on AYV TV, Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella said he is advocating for constitutional and institutional changes to protect the next generation.
He is calling for a Peace Commission that will guarantee ethnic balance through continuous Ethnic Audit, so as to ensure that no single tribe get more than 30% of public sector jobs.
Since joining politics, Dr Yumkella has been calling for changes to the Constitution that will allow Sierra Leoneans with dual citizenship to have the right to elect and be elected, without losing their dual citizenship status, except for certain roles such as Speaker of Parliament, President or Vice president.
As a strong advocate of gender equality and balance, Yumkella is calling for change that will guarantee a minimum of 30% quota for women in all public sector appointments, including Parliamentary service.
Calling on the government to be more transparent and open, Dr Yumkella says: “As government speaks about allocation, Parliament should be speaking about results. What value are the people getting for these allocations. Our government has received over $1.5 billion over the past three or more years in loans and grants. Parliament should be asking what has the government done with these loans and grants. We need results to address the burning issues of our people.”
You can watch some of the video recordings of Yumkella in Parliament last week and on AYV TV:
Here is a Hon Member of Parliament, and leader of the opposition National Grand Coalition party, with his head firmly tucked on his shoulders and body frame with the brain that goes with it. Mr Yumukella knows where the pulse of Sierra-Leoneans can be located. A real son of the soil, and a man of the people. Time again, with his international experience working in various capacities with International bodies, and leaving everything behind before jumping in the crocodile infested cut throat politics of Sierra Leone to make what he rightly considered helping to develop Sierra Leone, Hon. Kandeh Yumukella has proved himself he is not only a man of his words, but he stood by his words regardless of the consequences to his person. No other politician in Sierra Leone has come up with practical solutions to our countrys problems, by identifying them and trying to point our reluctant and bone headed political classe how we go about redressing these political imbalances that we all know exist in our country.
From gender issues, tribal make up of our institutions, and encouraging the Sierra Leone diaspora community for active participation in how to clean up the nitty-gritty of our gutter politics that Bio and all the presidents men seem to have mastered and pefected. Of course there are other politicians like Dr Blyden, Mayor Aki Sawyerr and countless others that are determined to pull our country from the quagmire of political vendettas and incompetency of the highest order to hit a fragile country like ours. The issues raised by Hon. Yumukella are legitimate and require fundamental seismic shift in the way our country is governed. We cannot inherit colonial era institutions with limited or no reforms undertaken in the past sixty years, and expect to claim our countrys democracy and its democratic credentials are anything but.
Active participation of all citizens, and with the rights of every individual citizen of Sierra Leone respected, regardless of tribe, region or economic independence, is guaranteed through our constitution. In terms of political mass participation and the way our country is governed, should not be reduced to the monopoly of one party, one tribe and if only you have connections to the powers that be. It is what we call unhealthy democracy. And sometimes left unchecked, will lead to dictatorship. If we are not already there.