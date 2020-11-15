Legalizing State corruption in Sierra Leone – Op-ed

Chernoh Alpha M. Bah: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 November 2020:
Few weeks ago, we reported in the Africanist Press how Leadway Trading Company used containers rather than cubic meters as a unit of measurement thereby violating Section 3 of the Finance (Amendment) Act of 2018, leading to a deliberate undervaluation of revenues from timber exports by US$5.5 billion.
Of course, Leadway Trading, operated by Babadi Kamara, was issued a timber export monopoly license by President Julius Maada Bio in 2018 few months after he assumed office. Supporters of the Bio administration denied that Leadway Trading had actually violated the finance laws of the country by using containers instead of cubic meters to value timber exports, and that the company’s action cheated the country of much needed financial revenues.
Propagandists of the regime defended not only the corrupt monopoly contract awarded without tender and a bidding process by the presidency to Leadway Trading, a company run by an agent of the president, but they went as far as arguing that the container valuation process was legal.
Today, leading officials of the regime, having realized that they have robbed the country of its much needed revenues and acted without regard to its finance laws, are now seeking to legalize the undervaluing of timber exports by proposing to amend Section 3 of 2018 Finance Act, the very law they already violated. They have inserted a new provision in the 2021 Finance Act that now seeks to value timber exports at US$2500 per container instead of cubic meters as provided in the previous law.
The 2021 Finance Act that was taken to Parliament on Thursday November 12, 2020 by the Finance Ministry is asking parliamentarians to vote into law a provision that will devalue the country’s timber exports. What this means is that leading political actors, who actually benefit from the operations of Leadway Trading, are now giving a free pass to a company run by one of their party members to undervalue the country’s exports.
This is an open state robbery orchestrated by corporate gangsters in alliance with rogue politicians.
I have attached pages of the relevant sections of both the 2018 Finance Act, which they already violated in 2019, and the new Finance Act 2021 that is before parliament and which they are now planning to use to legitimize the previous violation, whilst simultaneously undervaluing future exports.
In our subsequent publication, we will trace and highlight how this timber monopoly arrangement and its financial operations are directly linked to the president and other senior officials of the Bio administration.
For now though, it is our responsibility as citizens to call on our respective parliamentarians to reject the new provisions of the 2021 Finance Act, and to equally call for a review of the monopoly export license granted to Leadway Trading by the president.
Most importantly, our parliamentarians must invite officials of Leadway Trading to explain why they violated the provision of the 2018 Finance Act. Finance ministry officials must also explain why they are seeking to adopt a unit of measurement that undervalues the country’s export earnings and revenues. We must all strive for real transparency and accountability.
And who is it among you voiceless millions languishing in abject poverty in our beloved country that still naively believes that these criminals now in power are not out to rob and fleece a fragile struggling nation on its knees? Undervaluing Timber exports huh? (lol) And what has the chief armed bandit residing in State House have to say about all this? You don’t need a fishmonger to tell you something quite fishy is currently going on in all areas of government in Sierra Leone. Only a brazen thief would argue that container valuation serves the same equitable purposes as the more efficient and transparent cubic meters method – that’s a big fat lie.
This President as his henchmen are hell-bent on milking the system dry before they are kicked out of office in 2023.There have been red flags signalling outright thefts everywhere since the notorious SLPP took over the reins of power, and it is only the SLPP that have grown protruding pot-bellies, only these men are driving expensive cars and building mansions with stolen money belonging to the poorest of the poor among us. Are they really fighting corruption? Hell no! They are fraudsters and Con-men selling our people fake dreams like used car salesmen without a conscience.
Are they motivated about moving our already crippled, backward nation steadily forward? Nope! Their mission is to enrich themselves, their supporters and friends and then abscond like Pirates at sea with their stolen loot. What a sad mistake that will be, because we are going to track, and hunt them down relentlessly like a farmer angrily chasing down foxes that had stolen a bunch of chickens from his open domestic barn. The world is now a small place, and we now have ears and eyes everywhere – let the Criminal SLPP Cabal and their old soldier without a mission always remember that – they can run no doubt, but wont be able to hide anywhere. WORD!