Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr at the Women in Government Forum

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 March 2022:

Today I participated in the Women in Government Forum at the World Government Summit in Dubai. It was a pleasure to listen to my dear friend and fellow Amujae Leader Hon Clare Akamanzi, CEO Rwanda Development Board and Cabinet Member.

Women make up 51% of Rwanda’s Cabinet, 63% of Rwanda’s Parliament and 40% of Rwanda’s Senate.

The inclusive human development and economic growth Rwanda is experiencing is directly linked to the high level of female participation in political leadership and in leadership in all sectors.

Today’s forum brought together women leaders from across continents including HE Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, HE Vice President Marta Ramirez of Columbia and HE Minister of State Dr Mariah Al Shamsi of UAE. Data, experiences and stories were shared.

In order for there to be sustainable and inclusive economic development, the participation of women in political leadership is not a “nice to have”, it is a must.

#WomenInLeadership

#WomenInPolitics

#TransformFreetown

