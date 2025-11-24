MCB deploys strategic financing package to Invictus Investment to scale up its agro-food operations across Africa

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 November 2025:

The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited (“MCB”) has successfully granted a strategic financing package to Invictus Investment Company PLC (ADX: INVICTUS), a leading agro-food enterprise in the Middle East and Africa.

The financing package is structured as an acquisition finance and revolving credit facility and will support Invictus Investment’s expansion into new markets while also strengthening its working capital position as it continues to scale its operations.

The deal builds on MCB’s existing partnership with Invictus Investment and reflects a shared commitment to advancing food security and trade flows into, within and out of Africa. The debt facility will provide the funding flexibility needed to expand Invictus Investment’s footprint in processing, logistics and distribution.

It will also support the growth and consolidation of a portfolio of value added, resilient food and FMCG assets across the African continent that serve local and regional markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO of Invictus Investment, said: “The financing agreement with MCB underscores the confidence our partners have in Invictus Investment’s financial and operational performance and our ability to deliver sustainable growth and value creation.

“It gives us greater flexibility to optimise our capital structure and continue expanding across high growth markets, and supports our vision to develop a fully integrated enterprise that contributes to food security in the Middle East and Africa. We see this as an important step towards creating a broader network of partners at multiple levels that are working together to deliver lasting value for communities and build long-term food resilience across regions.”

Thierry Hebraud, CEO of The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited, said: “The relationship with Invictus Investment is of strategic value for us, as it aligns well with our willingness to develop long lasting relationships with multinationals doing business in Africa. This important financing package which has been extended to Invictus Investment’s highlights MCB’s objective to support agro processing players involved in food security across the continent. It also demonstrates the bank’s ability to structure sophisticated financing solutions to support its customers and their ecosystems, while using finance to create a sustainable future for the clients and communities we serve”.

About Invictus Investment

Invictus Investment Company PLC (ADX: INVICTUS), established in March 2022 and headquartered in Dubai, is a leading holding entity specialised in agro-food commodities. Through its main subsidiary, Invictus Trading – founded in 2014 – the company initially offered procurement services that supplied raw materials and finished goods across the MENA region.

It has since expanded its business model to include grain trading and commodity exports with a portfolio that now spans over 30 product categories, among them barley, corn, sesame, soya bean, sugar and wheat.

Today, Invictus Investment operates across 65 countries with a broad sourcing network and a focus on midstream and downstream acquisitions in the value chain, with the aim of becoming a fully integrated agro-food enterprise in the Middle East and Africa.

About MCB

Anchored on more than 188 years of accomplishments, The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (“MCB”) is the leading bank in Mauritius and the main entity of MCB Group. Over the years, MCB’s diversification strategy has ensured it becomes an increasingly prominent financial services player in the region. Backed by a large shareholder base of local and foreign investors and the highest market capitalisation on the local Stock Exchange, the Group wields a sound business model, which has enabled it to successfully tap into the potential of non-banking financial services, whilst consolidating its domestic banking operations and expanding beyond local shores.

Today, MCB offers a wide array of financial solutions, including retail, business and corporate banking, factoring, leasing, global business, wealth management and investment products. MCB is also a regional bank with a widening international foothold and presence spanning to Madagascar, Maldives and Seychelles through dedicated subsidiaries, as well as Réunion, Mayotte, France, South Africa, Kenya, Dubai and Nigeria via its associates and representative offices. The Group also has a strong commitment towards having a positive economic, social, environmental and cultural impact in the long run.