UN applauds African solidarity and speed in endorsing COP32 in Ethiopia

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 November 2025:

COP30 conference in Belem, Brazil showed that climate cooperation is producing results that matter for people’s lives, with real benefits across African nations.

194 countries representing billions of people have said in one voice that the Paris Agreement on climate change is working, and resolved to make it go further and faster.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change said: “We see progress in a new agreement on just transition, signalling that building climate resilience and the clean economy must also be fair, with every nation and every person able to share in its vast benefits.

“For the first time, 194 nations said in unison that the global transition to low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilience is irreversible and the trend of the future.”

COP30 in the Amazon also delivered a major win for African climate leadership, as 194 countries unanimously endorsed Ethiopia’s proposal to host the COP32 global climate conference in 2027.

The global endorsement followed the swift endorsement of the African Group of nations, whose turn it is to determine the location of the COP climate conference in 2027.

Simon Stiell applauded the decision: “I warmly congratulate Ethiopia for stepping up to take this vital role on the world stage, building on its climate leadership to date, and I commend the Africa Group for reaching agreement inclusively and swiftly.”

“This is more than a diplomatic milestone. It signals Africa’s growing role in shaping global climate action and championing solutions that drive growth, jobs, resilience, and secure and affordable energy for all.”

COP30 reaches historic agreement on adaptation finance

A major breakthrough for vulnerable nations came with a collective commitment in Belem to work toward tripling adaptation finance. This is a significant step forward for Africa where climate change impacts are already threatening food security, health systems and infrastructure.

Tripling adaptation finance will help countries scale up climate-resilient agriculture, protect communities from floods and droughts, strengthen early warning systems, and support local development plans grounded in national priorities.

For many African nations, predictable and accessible adaptation finance is essential to safeguarding lives today and securing economic stability for the years ahead. The COP also reached agreement on a series of indicators to assess adaptation work.

Results from the COP30 Action Agenda

During COP30 the Brazilian Presidency and United Nations pushed for real economy progress through an Action Agenda. Key achievements include:

A trillion-dollar global pipeline for clean grids and energy storage, helping countries move toward reliable and affordable power.

USD 5.5 billion in new commitments for the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, with at least 20 percent flowing directly to local communities and Indigenous Peoples.

More than USD 9 billion in new investment across land and food systems, covering over 210 million hectares of land and reaching millions of farmers.

Nearly 438 million people worldwide are becoming more resilient to climate shocks under the Race to Resilience campaign.

These outcomes show how climate action is already delivering benefits in energy, food security, nature protection, and resilience. They also underscore the importance of ensuring Africa’s climate priorities remain central to global progress.