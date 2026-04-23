Misplaced rejection: Why SLPP’s opposition to Parliamentary Committee Oversight of ECSL misconstrues constitutional governance

Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara Esq: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 April 2026:

The public recognizes that the independence of the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) is fundamental to democratic governance. Sierra Leone is no exception in this regard.

The ECSL must remain free to register voters, conduct elections, and declare results without partisan interference.

However, independence does not preclude accountability. Oversight and independence are not adversaries, they are complementary pillars of a functioning democracy.

A commission that operates without accountability risks inefficiency, opacity, or the misuse of discretionary powers. Parliament, as the embodiment of the sovereign will of the people, has a legitimate constitutional mandate to ensure that public institutions adhere to the rule of law.

The concerns arising from the 2023 presidential election, particularly those related to transparency in the collation and tallying of results, underscore the necessity for lawful and structured oversight.

It is therefore difficult to justify the SLPP’s resistance to scrutiny by a constitutionally established body such as Parliament. Transparency should not be feared; it should be embraced as a safeguard of legitimacy and public trust.

It is regrettable that a resolution endorsed through established political processes would be rejected in this manner. Political parties, including the SLPP, are distinct from the state itself. No party should place itself above the constitutional order it is meant to serve.

As the Krio proverb aptly reminds us, “Okra nor dae long pass en master”; no entity exceeds the authority from which it derives its mandate.

Ultimately, all actors remain subordinate to the Constitution and the sovereign will of the people.