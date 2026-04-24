Sierra Leone’s 55% constitutional threshold and the fragility of national trust

Oumar Farouk Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 April 2026:

The 55% threshold required for electoral victory in Sierra Leone, as stated in the country’s 1991 Constitution was no arithmetic accident. It was a deliberate act of political design—an attempt by the framers to confront, rather than merely ignore, the country’s ethno-regional fault lines.

In a nation where electoral loyalties can harden along lines of identity and geography, the logic was as elegant as it was demanding anyone seeking a national mandate must be compelled to look beyond their familiar base.

To win an election, a candidate would have to stretch—strategically, socially, and symbolically—into communities outside their party’s natural comfort zone.

That design is plainly written into the Constitution. Section 42(2)(e) requires that a presidential candidate poll “not less than fifty-five per cent of the valid votes” to be elected. The aim was not merely to produce a winner but to produce a winner with breadth—someone whose path to the State House required outreach, coalition-building, and at least a measure of national embrace.

In that sense, the 55% requirement was intended as a nation-building stitch: binding the republic’s many parchments into a single document of belonging, so that governance would begin with outreach rather than triumphalism and power would be legitimized by breadth, not merely by loudness in one corner of the map.

At heart, it was a cohesion clause—an insistence that Sierra Leone should not be governed by a fraction that merely dominates but by a majority that genuinely represents.

This is why electoral thresholds are never “just numbers.” They are part of the social contract: the shared agreement that the rules of political competition will not only determine who wins but also preserve the dignity—and security—of those who lose.

Thresholds restrain the temptation to rule as if the nation were a private constituency. When a constitution compels leaders to seek votes across differences, it compels them—at a minimum—to practice recognition. It says: the presidency is not a regional trophy; it is a national trust.

Yet our politics has found ways to turn cohesion into combat—and in so doing, it has exposed just how fragile national trust can be.

With only a few exceptions, parties have treated the 55% requirement not as a civic invitation but as an obstacle to be outsmarted. When the threshold seems difficult, the response is too often not persuasion but procedural ingenuity—administrative interpretations that stretch the rule’s spirit, rushed changes to electoral timetables, disputed results-management practices, opaque tabulation processes, and institutional “adjustments” that may be lawful on paper yet corrosive to public perception.

These are not merely technical choices; they are the quiet architecture of mistrust. Ironically, a constitutional mechanism meant to encourage cross-regional legitimacy has become a recurring source of national quarrel. Instead of widening their appeal, some have broadened their tactics.

That contradiction has consequences. The more the political class treats the Constitution as a tool of convenience, the more the public comes to view law itself as partisan.

When citizens conclude that rules are being rewritten mid-game—or enforced unevenly—trust collapses: first in elections, then in institutions, and eventually in one another. Suspicion becomes the national currency. Civility becomes a luxury. Dialogue becomes a struggle over whose “truth” will dominate the next headline.

And you can feel this drift away from cohesion far from the State House, where ordinary people live with the consequences of elite brinkmanship. At a market stall in Bo, a trader counts a day’s profit and hears constitutional disputes as distant thunder—yet that thunder arrives sooner than expected in the form of rising prices and delayed services.

In Makeni, a bike rider listens to radio debates about electoral reforms and mutters—not about ideology, but about the cost of rice. In Tombo, fisherfolk talk less about clauses than about fuel, nets, and the weather—yet the instability born in constitutional battles finds them anyway, because a nation that cannot hold steady cannot plan, invest, or govern calmly. When politics becomes permanent tension, the poor pay the first and highest price.

Still, it is important to note what too many analyses omit: we have seen glimpses of what good-faith outreach looks like when politicians take cohesion seriously. It is neither mystical nor impossible. It is the candidate who deliberately campaigns in rival strongholds—not as a conqueror, but as a compatriot—holding town halls, taking unscripted questions, speaking in the community’s idioms, and condemning insults aimed at “the other side,” even when doing so costs applause.

It is the deliberate choice of a running mate and campaign leadership that signals national balance, not factional reward. It is the decision, after victory, to build an inclusive governing team and to treat the opposition not as enemies to be humiliated, but as fellow Sierra Leoneans whose constituencies must not be punished.

In short, it is the courage to seek legitimacy the slow way—through trust-building rather than rule-bending. The tragedy is that these moments are too rare and too easily abandoned when shortcuts seem tempting.

The 2023 election exposed how quickly constitutional tension can escalate into national fragility. It culminated in the continuation of President Julius Maada Bio’s presidency amid an electoral environment that international observers criticized for insufficient transparency at critical stages.

The European Union Election Observation Mission raised concerns about the credibility of aspects of results management, while the Carter Center also flagged reported opacity during parts of the tabulation process. In contexts like ours, procedural fog is never neutral: it breeds stories, hardens suspicion, and deepens division.

Predictably, the aftermath was corrosive. The opposition’s boycott of governance produced a troubling period during which the country appeared to drift toward a de facto one-party posture.

The intervention of external guarantors and the construction of the tripartite arrangement helped restore a measure of institutional functioning. But restoration is not the same as repair. A political system can resume its operations while legitimacy continues to leak.

Normalcy remains fragile because the deeper illness persists: the temptation to re-engineer foundational rules for short-term gain. Too many of our politicians have come to believe that a bad amendment that secures partisan leverage is preferable to the hard democratic labour of persuasion across differences.

Instead of canvassing their brethren across the political divide, they invest energy in recalibrating the playing field.

This is why so much of our governance time is consumed by exercises that should unite us yet are perceived as weapons—census disputes, electoral reforms, administrative recalibrations, constituency-level tensions—each interpreted through the lens of motive rather than merit. Whether every suspicion is justified is not the only question.

The more urgent truth is that suspicion has become the national mood: a perpetual tension that erodes civility, poisons dialogue and turns every institutional action into a referendum on bad faith.

The opposition APC’s parliamentary boycott did not occur in a vacuum. It was foreshadowed by attempts—real or perceived—to adjust electoral processes in ways that affect the meaning and operation of the 55% threshold.

Once again, a clause meant to unify has become a rallying point for division. This is what happens when sincerity is absent: even well-designed constitutional architecture becomes combustible.

A necessary fairness must be stated. There are reasonable arguments that a 55% threshold can be politically costly—risking runoffs, heightening tension, increasing administrative costs, and encouraging bargaining. These concerns deserve an honest hearing. But efficiency is not the highest democratic value in a fragile polity. Legitimacy is. A system that saves money, but squanders trust is not economical; it merely postpones a larger bill.

None of this is meant to deny the intellectual seriousness of the Constitution’s architects. The framers of the 1991 Constitution—and the minds behind subsequent amendments—rank among the brightest Sierra Leone has produced.

One of the crafters – Professor Carew, once described to me the intensity of the debates that preceded agreement on the 55% threshold. It was not merely a number they chose; it was a political philosophy they attempted to embed: that a governable Sierra Leone requires a governable coalition, and that legitimacy must be earned nationally.

That spirit is worth defending.

If Sierra Leone is to survive and flourish in the 21st century, we must treat constitutional provisions meant to unify the nation as civic commitments, not negotiable tactics. The 55% threshold was designed to compel leaders to reach out, not to cut corners. It was meant to broaden the circle, not to harden the camps.

And if we must amend it, let it be done properly: through a legitimate, transparent, and inclusive process that elevates the national interest above party advantage. That legitimacy begins with honesty—any proposal to adjust Section 42(2)(e), or any rule that materially shapes electoral outcomes, should begin with a clear public rationale: what national problem is being solved, and why cannot it be solved within the existing framework?

It requires stewardship the public can trust: a reform process overseen by a broadly representative mechanism—bipartisan where possible, but never merely political—that brings in civil society, legal scholars, faith leaders, women’s groups, youth voices, and regional representation, so that reform does not smell like a private recipe cooked behind closed doors.

Cohesion also requires that consultation not be confined to Freetown. Hearings should be held across the regions, recorded, and published so citizens can trace how the final text emerged and see themselves reflected in the process.

Timelines must be protected as well: rules that determine winners should not be redesigned in the heat of an electoral contest, when suspicion is inevitable and motives are always questioned.

The process must be illuminated by transparency safeguards—public drafts, plain-language explanations, civic education, and clear windows for judicial review—so people understand not only what changed but also why.

These safeguards are consistent with the constitutional spirit and echo the procedural seriousness Sierra Leoneans have repeatedly demanded of reform efforts, especially when sincerity is the guiding principle.

These are not bureaucratic decorations. They are the practical rituals of cohesion. They are how a country tells itself: even when we disagree, we will not sabotage the rules that allow us to live together.

The 55% threshold was meant to do something profound: compel politics to practice national courtship before claiming national authority. When that purpose is short-circuited—by opacity, tactical tinkering, or procedural cleverness—trust does not merely wobble; it fractures.

And when trust fractures, every election becomes an existential argument, every reform a provocation, and every institution suspect.

The question before us, then, is not only whether 55% is high or low. It is whether we will continue to treat trust as a disposable resource—spent in pursuit of advantage and mourned only after the damage is done.

A country cannot litigate its way to cohesion, nor can it manoeuvre its way to legitimacy. National trust is built the same way it is kept in daylight, across differences, and with the patience to persuade those who did not start on your side.

And that is the democratic work the 55% threshold was designed to force upon us: not the cleverness to win, but the courage to win the whole country.