Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and co-accused granted bail

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 September 2021:

The Judiciary Communications Unit of Sierra Leone has in the last hour announced that popular opposition politician Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and co-accused, Marion Arouni have today been granted bail.

They are both before the Sexual Offences Model Court presided by Justice Samuel Omodele Taylor on eight count sexual offence charges involving a minor.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray is the 2018 presidential election candidate for the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP).

According to sources present at the court, the lead Counsel for the first accused – Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai made his application for bail for both accused persons. He told the court that the 1st accused Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray is very ill and has received the medical report as ordered by the Judge in September 2020.

Although State Prosecutor Madam Umu Sumaray objected to the bail application, Justice Samuel O. Taylor granted bail on condition of one hundred million Leones, two sureties, with one of the sureties owning a house in the Western area and should be ordinarily resident in Freetown.

The Judge also ordered that the accused should submit their traveling documents to the Master and registrar; and the 2nd accused should visit the office of the Master twice a week.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday 13th September 2021.

