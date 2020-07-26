Naija music artist – M Show is back with another stunning track

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 July 2020:

M Show releases her highly anticipated single titled “Gbera” which is produced, mixed and mastered by Boostmix. She is the 1st runner up of Whoepp Golden Chance contest.

M Show’s love for music and life remains the driving force behind her music and ‘Gbera’ is both a display of superb musicianship and an infinite bundle of joy.

She is inspired by the urge to encourage and inspire people not to give up on their dreams despite all odds because for a fact she was stuck at a point; and as an artist was almost giving up but she reminded herself she can’t let that light die but bring live to life.

Gbera means ‘lift yourself up’. It is guaranteed to warm your heart, inspire, encourage, make you swing your waist and move your feet. It’s a positive motivational song for everyone and God’s blessings for those who are legitimately working hard and striving to be successful in their chosen careers.

Gbera is available for streaming, download and purchase on all digital music services.

