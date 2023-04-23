National Grand Coalition (NGC) to participate in the Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) Forum in South Africa

Musa Kamara (NGC): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 April 2023:

The Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) has extended an invitation to the National Grand Coalition party (NGC) to participate in the 2023 DUA Forum, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 26th to 30th April 2023.

DUA is an alliance of centre-right political parties in Africa which aims to assemble parties with similar objectives and political goals, aimed at protection of democracy and individual liberty; economic freedom and inclusivity for young people in Africa to become active members in national, continental and global politics; creating an enabling environment for participation in sustainable development in the African continent.

DUA extended this invitation to the NGC party for inclusion in this year’s discuss with regards to pertinent issues such as economic growth and development; political and social stability; campaign management strategies; and resilient state structures.

As a party that promotes youth participation in politics, NGC focuses on the need for economic growth and consistently advocates for the protection of democracy and human rights.

DUA’s theme for this year’s event is “Discovering New Dimension of Cooperation: A Collective Responsibility Towards Development.”

DUA is an affiliate body to the International Democratic Union (IDU) which has over 80 Member Parties from about 60 countries.

IDU is a union of conservative parties around the world committed to advancing the social and political values on which democratic societies are founded, including the basic personal freedoms and human rights, as defined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year’s forum will be attended by top policy makers and political icons of Africa and potential investors. The current President of IDU is the former Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Stephen Harper, Conservative Party.

Membership of the Union is comprised of very strong, vibrant political parties such as the governing party of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of Ghana.

The current young and vibrant co-chairperson of DUA is Hon. Louisa Atta-Agyemnang.

DUA seeks to work towards a stronger union that tackles global issues at a continental level, while advancing development goals for all political parties within participating African countries.

The National Grand Coalition party will be represented by the proactive and resourceful NGC acting Chairman and Leader, Mr Jesmed F Suma who explored one of his many international connections to get the NGC party an invitation to this year’s forum of DUA in South Africa.

Mr. Suma who is also a seasoned economist said, “the NGC will be aptly represented in conversations around economic, social and democratic gains and the challenges faced in Africa, and Sierra Leone in particular.

Speaking to NGC media – SALON FOS NEWSPAPER, Mr. Suma said, “the NGC party has been consistent in advocating economic freedom and human rights issues. NGC’s remarkable achievement in providing constructive opposition to the government thereby advocating for democracy and the adherence to and implementation of the rule of law in Sierra Leone, is what resulted in recognition continentally, enabling participation in events like these.

“And the NGC party, under my leadership and representation will contribute meaningfully to these conversations with other political parties in Africa with a view to improving governance and the lives of the African people, Sierra Leone in particular.”