New Sierra Leone High Commissioner to UK bids farewell to President Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 October 2019:

Last Friday, Sierra Leone’s newly appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Dr Morie Komba Manyeh, was at State House to bid farewell to president Julius Maada Bio, before flying off to London to start his work.

He thanked the president for the opportunity to serve the government and people of Sierra Leone as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and promised to faithfully serve his country.

He said he is particularly aware of the challenges ahead but assured of his readiness for the task of moving the New Direction forward.

President Bio said that the new High Commissioner is taking up a very difficult task at a time when the country is going through a lot of image cleansing at the international scene and trying to woo investors to return to the country.

The president also said that his government is looking at economic diplomacy to attract the best and credible investors to come to Sierra Leone, and assured Dr Manyeh of his support at all times.

The new High Commissioner is a retired academic from the University of Sierra Leone with years of service as teacher, researcher and administrator.

Before his appointment as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Dr Manyeh was Sierra Leone’s Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources.

Dr Manyeh will shortly arrive in London to start his post, which will no doubt include meeting the various Sierra Leonean communities across the UK, a task his predecessor – Mr Tamba Lamina started very well.

