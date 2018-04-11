NGC party executives welcome newly elected parliamentary representatives

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 April 2018:

The newly elected National Grand Coalition (NGC) members of parliament for Kambia District, have arrived in Freetown for a series of consultations ahead of the opening of the Fifth Session of parliament.

The NGC parliamentary representatives are: Mr. Foday Mario Kamara of Constituency 057 (Gbileh, Dixon, Bramaia and Khonimarha); Mr. Bai Sama Kamara of Constituency 060 – Magbema Chiefdom (Kambia Central); Mr. Abdul Titus Kamara of Mambolo Chiefdom and Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella of Constituency 062 – Samu Chiefdom.

The five-month old NGC party captured fourteen out of the eighteen local government seats in the Kambia District Council and four out of the six constituency seats.

The elected NGC members of parliament for Constituencies 060 and 061 have replaced the All Peoples Congress (APC), after holding those seats for over 50 years.

The MPs have elected their parliamentary leadership team, with Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella as Party Leader, Foday Mario Kamara as Deputy Leader, Abdul Titus Kamara as Whip and Bai Sama Kamara as Deputy Whip. (Photo: L to R – Abdul Titus Kamara, Bai Sama Kamara, Foday Mario Kamara, and Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella).

In a separate meeting with NGC party executives at the secretariat, Dr. Dennis Bright – NGC Chairman, welcomed the MPs to their new home and congratulated them on their electoral success.

Dr Bright noted that, as new members of parliament representing the NGC party, they “will not be judged or assessed by their numbers, rather by the quality of their representation.”

He assured them that they will have the whole army of NGC supporters and professionals – both at home and abroad, to support them in their work in parliament.

“Despite all the threats from other parties, we always knew that we had what it takes to win,” said Foday Mario Kamara. Abdul Titus Kamara said: “we are ready to get to work for our people and are grateful that they elected us”. Bai Sama Kamara noted that “our people did not fail us and we will not fail them either.”

Former presidential candidate and MP-elect for Constituency 062, Kandeh Yumkella underscored the importance of putting the peoples’ business first. “We have been given a great responsibility and we intend to work each day to ensure we bring development to our communities,” he said.

“We are determined to be a constructive opposition to support good public policies, but will oppose any policy that is inimical to the interest of the people of Sierra Leone,” Yumkella warned.

The elected representatives also had the opportunity of meeting with current and former parliamentarians, who guided them on what to expect in parliament. They also shared their experiences as lawmakers and their functions as public servants.

