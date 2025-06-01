Octea Limited accuses Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Bio of abuse of power and disgraceful behaviour

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 June 2025:

‘Fatima Bio, it is disgraceful that you chose to abuse your privileged position as the President’s wife to attack a private company that operated as a licensed mining company within the confines of Sierra Leone law, resulting in thousands of job losses in Kono District and beyond. Fatima must face the consequences of her illegal actions in order for Sierra Leone to be considered a safe and legitimate democratic jurisdiction to attract foreign investment and restore investor confidence.’

Those were roughly the words of Octea Limited, in a letter sent to lawyers acting for Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Bio, who many believe to be the architect of the economic mess now facing the country.