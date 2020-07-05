Opposition APC leadership hit by multiple deaths in road accident

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 July 2020:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC) today suffered a massive blow, after a vehicle carrying three of the party’s Northern region’s senior officials, were killed in a road traffic accident on their way to Freetown from Kabala, Koinadugu District.

Mr Momoh Konteh, who is the party’s Koinadugu district’s chairman, died alongside Saio Marrah and Alakuma Conteh.

Momoh Konteh was the former chairman of the country’s National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) under the government of Ernest Bai Koroma’s APC.

Saio Marrah is the Deputy Chairman of the APC Northern Region, and Alakuma Conteh is the Public Relation Officer of the APC Northern Region.

According to reports, the gruesome accident took place at Kathankena, a mile from Binkolo, Bombali District.

It is not clear what may have caused the accident, but from photos seen by the Sierra Leone Telegraph, it doesn’t seem as though there was any other vehicle involved.

Photo above: Front-row seated – Right to Left – Saio Marrah and Momoh Konteh, at a meeting in Koinadugu – night before the accident.jpg

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...