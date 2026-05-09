Our view on the record cocaine seizure linked to Sierra Leone

Bai Bangura: Sierra Leone Telegraph:

On behalf of the West West District of the council APC affiliate groups, we are appalled but not surprised by the international report of a record cocaine seizure linked to a vessel from Sierra Leone.

This is the direct consequence of over 8 years of SLPP misrule, corruption, and state capture.

OUR NATIONAL IMAGE IS IN TATTERS

Under President Bio and the SLPP, Sierra Leone has gone from the Athens of West Africa to a drug trafficking hotspot.

From the Kush epidemic killing our youths to this international cocaine bust, our country is now branded a narco-state.

This is the “New Direction” they promised – a direction straight into international disgrace.

WHERE IS THE ACCOUNTABILITY?

The SLPP cannot feign ignorance. Ports do not load themselves. Vessels do not sail unnoticed.

Who cleared this shipment? Which officials at Queen Elizabeth II Quay looked the other way? Who is protecting the cartel?

The people demand names, arrests, and prosecutions not press conferences and prayers in church while our country’s image is being dragged to the drains.

THIS IS STATE FAILURE, NOT ACCIDENTAL

You cannot have record drug seizures abroad and a Kush epidemic at home unless the state itself is compromised. The same SLPP that jailed political opponents in 72 hours cannot find drug barons for over 8 years in office.

That tells you where their priorities lie. They are tough on APC, but weak on cartels.

SIERRA LEONEANS DEMAND

Immediate Parliamentary Inquiry. A bipartisan committee with international investigation team, to investigate the drug pipeline from Freetown to the world. Sack All Complicit Officials. From the Maritime Administration, the Ports Authority to the Anti-Corruption Commission that has gone silent because of his flagbearer ambitions. Declare another National Emergency on Drugs. Kush and cocaine are killing a generation. This is no time for PR. The President Must Address the Nation. Not through proxies. Not through Facebook. He must tell Sierra Leoneans how our flag became a cartel flag.

TO THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

Do not let Sierra Leone become a permanent narco-state in West Africa.

The SLPP government has failed us. The people of Sierra Leone need your support to dismantle these networks and restore integrity to our institutions.

TO ALL APC COMRADES

This is why we stood our ground. This is why we most stand in exposing the rot today. Share this message. Let every ataya base, every market woman, every bike rider know that the SLPP has mortgaged our national image for drug money.

We will not be silent while they turn the Green, White, and Blue into a cartel’s colors.

Enough is enough. The nation deserves better. APC: Action. Progress. Commitment

About the author

Bai Bangura is the West West District PRO/Council of APC Affiliate Groups Media Team