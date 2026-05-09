Sierra Leone’s female parliamentary caucus intensifies advocacy for gender inclusion in constitutional review process

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 May 2026:

The Sierra Leone Parliamentary Female Caucus has intensified national advocacy for gender inclusion and women’s rights within the ongoing constitutional review process through a two-day engagement held on Thursday, 7th May 2026, at Committee Room One, Parliament Building in Freetown.

The engagement, co-funded by Parliament of Sierra Leone and PetroJetty, brought together female legislators, government representatives, civil society actors, and development stakeholders to deliberate on key gender provisions in the proposed Constitution of Sierra Leone Amendment Act 2025.

Held under the theme, “Examining Gender Provisions in the Proposed Constitution of Sierra Leone Amendment Act 2025,” the two-day engagement sought to strengthen women’s participation in constitutional reforms and deepen discussions on equality, inclusion, representation, and the protection of women’s rights within Sierra Leone’s evolving democratic framework.

Delivering the welcome address, the Clerk of Parliament, Mr. Karmoh K. Conteh, reflected on the historical evolution of the Parliamentary Female Caucus, recalling early institutional efforts under the ACBF Project aimed at amplifying women’s voices in Parliament and increasing women’s political participation.

He acknowledged the significant progress recorded over the years, particularly the attainment of the 30 percent representation benchmark, and encouraged female legislators to remain resolute, strategic, and united in advancing broader women’s inclusion and participation in governance through the constitutional reform process.

In her statement, the President of the Sierra Leone Parliamentary Female Caucus, Bernadette Wuyata Songa MP, underscored the importance of the constitutional amendment process as a critical opportunity to strengthen equality, justice, dignity, and inclusion for women and girls in Sierra Leone.

She highlighted several landmark legislations enacted in recent years, including the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act, the Sexual Offences Act, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, emphasizing the need for these progressive gains to be firmly entrenched within the Constitution.

Representing the Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs, the Director of Policy and Planning, Mr. Ibrahim Kamara, reaffirmed Government’s commitment to aligning Sierra Leone’s legal and governance framework with international and regional gender equality standards.

He noted that the constitutional review process presents a unique opportunity to institutionalize stronger non-discriminatory provisions and enhance women’s participation, protection, and access to justice.

Speaking on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition, Abdul Karim Kamara MP, the Opposition Whip from Kambia District emphasized that women’s empowerment remains indispensable to national development, stressing that no nation can attain meaningful progress while excluding women from decision-making processes.

He commended the outstanding contributions of female parliamentarians and called for the protection and sustainability of the 30 percent women’s representation threshold irrespective of prevailing political systems.

Representing the Leader of Government Business, Abdul Sulaiman Marray-Conteh MP, reiterated that women’s rights are constitutional rights and called for sustained collaboration among political actors and institutions to strengthen women’s participation in Parliament, Cabinet, local councils, and other national governance structures.

He reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to promoting inclusive governance as a cornerstone for national cohesion and sustainable development.

Delivering the keynote address, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alpha Sesay described the proposed Constitution Amendment Act 2025 as a transformative pathway towards a more inclusive democracy, social justice, and economic prosperity.

He noted that electoral reform is intrinsically linked to gender reform, emphasizing that the proposed constitutional amendments seek to institutionalize the 30 percent quota for women and strengthen women’s participation in governance and public leadership.

The Attorney General further disclosed Government’s intention to introduce additional legal reforms, including mediation and community service legislation aimed at improving affordable access to justice, particularly for women and vulnerable groups.

He maintained that the proposed constitutional provisions would guarantee gender equality, strengthen citizenship and nationality rights, improve access to education and healthcare services, and provide stronger protections for women and girls across Sierra Leone.

Moderating the engagement, the Director of Parliamentary and Public Relations Department, Mr. Sheku Lamin Turay, highlighted the critical role of the Female Parliamentary Caucus in the constitutional review process, particularly in advancing women’s participation, protection, prevention, and relief mechanisms as part of broader efforts to enhance women’s empowerment and democratic inclusion.

The two-day engagement is expected to strengthen women’s participation in the constitutional review process by enabling female Members of Parliament to effectively translate women’s advocacy priorities into parliamentary debates and constitutional reforms, while also fostering stronger collaboration between women parliamentarians and male allies within Parliament.

The discussions mainly focused on promoting equality, inclusion, and non-discrimination; protecting citizenship and nationality rights; strengthening women’s representation and participation in governance; and safeguarding women’s rights, human dignity, and social justice.

Participants are also reviewing women’s priorities contained in the Bank Complex Communiqué and the Women’s Manifesto.

The engagement further examines the progress achieved through the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) Act 2022, particularly the attainment of the 30 percent quota representation in the 2023 general elections.

Deliberations were also centred on Constitutional Review Committee recommendations, White Paper commitments, existing constitutional gaps requiring legal safeguards, and strategic priorities women seek to see reflected in the proposed Constitution of Sierra Leone.