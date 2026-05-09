Zimbabwe’s Angel of Hope graduates return home skilled, sober, ready to rebuild – Lesson for Sierra Leone

Blessings Chidakwa: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 May 2026:

The Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe, was a picture of raw emotion and renewed purpose as beneficiaries returned from vocational training to a hero’s welcome led by the centre’s patron, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, and their loved ones.

For many families, it was a day they had prayed for in silence, a day they had almost stopped believing would ever come.

As buses rolled into the centre’s premises, a wave of anticipation swept through the crowd. Mothers clutched their hands to their chests, fathers stood stiff with emotion, while siblings and friends craned their necks, desperate to catch the first glimpse of familiar faces.

Then the doors opened. One-by-one, the beneficiaries stepped down from the buses, not as broken individuals weighed down by addiction, but as men and women transformed.

Their faces were brighter, their posture upright, and their eyes filled with life.

Photo: Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre graduates arrive at Stodart Hall, Mbare, Harare, after their vocational training programme

They looked renewed, energetic and drug-free, walking with the kind of confidence that spoke of a battle fought and won.

The moment they set foot on the ground, the waiting crowd erupted into cheers, ululations and tears.

Some families ran forward without hesitation, throwing their arms around their loved ones. Others stood frozen, overwhelmed by the reality of the moment, before finally breaking down and rushing into tight embraces that seemed to say what words could not.

It was a homecoming, not just of bodies, but of souls. For some, it was the first time in years to see a loved one sober, focused and full of life.

For others, it was proof that addiction does not have to be a death sentence. It can be defeated.

The First Lady, who has remained a pillar of hope to many struggling with substance abuse through her charity work, was present to witness the emotional reunion, greeting beneficiaries and comforting families whose tears flowed freely.

As the First Lady bid farewell to the reformed graduates, she urged them to stay away from drugs and bad influences, and to focus on using their newly acquired skills to better their lives.

Dr Mnangagwa also implored parents and guardians to continue supporting their children’s journey and protect them from paths that may lead to destruction, as recovery was a process, not an event.

“I am pleased to see the positive transformation in my children. However, I urge you not to return to the same streets, to drug dealers, or to places of temptation. Protect yourselves, remain focused, and live wisely,” she said.

The Angel of Hope Foundation continues to work towards transforming the lives of drug addicts, giving them a new lease on life in a bid to ensure that youths stay off drugs. So far, six groups have successfully completed their vocational skills training and are using their skills to improve their lives.

Photo: Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre graduates, mostly women disembark from a bus as they arrive at Stodart Hall, Mbare, Harare

Some have even proceeded to Algeria, where they are pursuing further studies, courtesy of the platform created by the Angel of Hope Foundation.

For the beneficiaries, the moment was equally overwhelming.

Several of them openly expressed gratitude to the centre and to the First Lady for creating an environment where recovery is not just a dream but a real possibility.

They spoke of how vocational training had not only equipped them with skills, but had also restored their confidence, giving them something meaningful to hold on to.

Among the most touching moments of the day on Monday was when the mother of a well-known footballer, a former Premier League player, Kudzanai Nyakasaka, whose career was derailed by substance abuse, broke down as she watched her son step out of the bus.

For a few seconds, she could not move. Her hands trembled, her eyes filled with tears, and her knees seemed weak as she stared at the man walking toward her.

When he finally reached her, she let out a cry that carried years of pain, sleepless nights and unanswered prayers.

She held him tightly, sobbing uncontrollably, refusing to release him as if she was trying to make up for all the years addiction had stolen.

Photo: A weeping mother welcomes her child after successful rehabilitation from drug abuse at the Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre, during a ceremony at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Harare

“My son used to make us proud. People used to cheer him on the pitch. But drugs destroyed everything. Today I am seeing him again. I am seeing my child again.”

“I am very happy for the help we received from our First Lady. I am happy that he has returned and can now use his talent again. Thank you, Amai, for taking care of our children for many months free of charge. They have returned strong.”

The left-footed utility player assured that he was determined to rebuild what he had lost.

“I want to go back to football. I know I can still do it. I want to restore my career. I want to make my mother smile again, not cry.

“I used to play for Dynamos, but drugs affected me. I now feel energetic and I can train with others again. I can play any position. My message to fellow footballers is that drugs kill talent,” he said.

A graduate, Salmor White, said: “From the skills I learned, I am now going to venture into aquaculture so I can farm fish and make a living, support my family, and also contribute to our economy.”

“I have transformed a lot. I can now communicate well with my parents, something I never did before.”

For Valeria Matongo, she said without the Angel of Hope programme she would have ended up in prison.

“If it was not for the Angel of Hope, I would be in jail. When I first came, I even insulted them from my heart, but as time went on during the programme, I regained myself.”

She said vocational training helped her gain skills.

“After vocational training, I learned several skills and I can now farm. I used to braid hair, and I will now continue with that passion, which I had failed to do because of drugs.”

Takudzwa Kazingizi said he now holds a certificate in engineering and wants to start a welding business.

“I now want to buy welding equipment and start manufacturing furniture so I can take care of myself while also supporting my mother for raising me.”

“Drugs set me back a lot. I am going to change friends because others my age are now married and doing different jobs, while I was left behind because of drugs. I had also lost my appetite, but now I have regained it.”

Keith Mutandagari, another soccer player who once even played for the national under-17 and under-21 teams, said drugs ruined his training.

“Locally, I used to play for Harare City and Cranborne Bullets. I was taking mutoriro, marijuana, and bronco, and I stopped going for training. I was a good player. I played for the Zimbabwe Under-17 and Under-20 teams and travelled widely.

“I want to resuscitate my career. Drugs are dangerous; they had ruined me,” he said.

Abigail Tsauro, who used to take drugs, said she was grateful that the drugs were removed from her body.

“I am grateful because the drugs have been removed from my body. If this programme had not come, I would already be dead and buried.”

“Now that I am leaving, I am able to do farming and horticulture to sustain my life. To other youths, I say let us stop drug abuse. Drugs have no future. Let us help each other fight drugs so we can build our country together.”

Loved ones expressed gratitude for the transformation they have witnessed.

Mrs Virginia Tsauro said she was happy to receive her child back so they could begin a new life, however encouraged the youth to never waste the golden opportunity they received.

“Our First Lady is indeed an Angel of Hope who came to rescue us from drugs.

“To the children who have returned, follow what you were taught so your lives can move forward. A hare does not escape twice. If you have escaped once, you have been given a chance use the opportunity you have been given by Dr Mnangagwa.”

Mrs Tsauro added: “As parents, let us not fear to fight against drug and substance abuse because if we don’t, our children will die and be destroyed. They end up mentally unstable, roaming around and picking food from bins, yet we gave birth to them in a normal state.”

Mrs Sarudzai Machaka said she was happy to start a new life with her reformed child.

Photo: Parents cry with emotions as they welcome their rehabilitated children at the Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre, at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Harare

“I never knew he would change like this. It is something I never expected. All thanks to the First Lady for such a wonderful opportunity.”

As the reunions continued, the atmosphere at the centre became one of celebration and gratitude. There were smiles everywhere, laughter echoing across the yard, and moments of silence where families simply held each other, letting the reality sink in.

The day ended with renewed commitment from the beneficiaries, many of whom promised to use the vocational skills they gained to start businesses, find employment and become productive citizens.

They said they wanted to be examples that recovery is possible and that no one is beyond saving.

As the sun dipped lower, families slowly walked away with their loved ones, holding hands, embracing and laughing, carrying not just people, but restored dreams.

At Angel of Hope, it was not just a return from training. It was the return of hope itself.

Published courtesy of Herald Online

https://www.heraldonline.co.zw/angel-of-hope-graduates-return-home-skilled-sober-ready-to-rebuild/