Pavi Fort – SL helps 16 Districts in Sierra Leone to Combat COVID-19

Amin Kef Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 June 2020:

Chief Executive Officer of Pavi Fort Construction Company in Sierra Leone, Alimou Barrie, has joined the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country with a resolve to complement Government’s efforts.

Out of selflessness and his passion to give back to society, Alimou Barrie, took upon himself, on behalf of his road construction company to donate cash, medical equipments and bags of rice to all sixteen districts in Sierra Leone – a mission he successfully ended in the Pujehun District on the 24th June 2020.

The exercise started in Freetown on the 27th May 2020, when the CEO of Pavi Fort and his team donated the sum of fifty million Leones (Le50, 000,000) and PPEs – including 5,000 face masks, 100 gallons of hand sanitizers worth a total of Le. 120,000,000 to the Government of Sierra Leone through the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Freetown.

In Koinadugu and Falaba Districts, on the 30th May 2020, Pavi Fort Construction Company donated forty million Leones (Le40M), five thousand Face masks, fifty gallons of hand sanitizers to the Koinadugu and Falaba District Emergency Operations Centers; and ten million Leones for the Paramount Chiefs of both districts at a ceremony held at the Koinadugu District Youth Council Hall in Kabala.

Pavi Fort –Sierra Leone, on Friday 5th June 2020 donated a huge consignment of hand sanitizers, five thousand clinical face masks, 50 bags of rice and a cheque for ten million Leones (Le10, 000,000) to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DICOVERC) in Bonthe.

On the 6th,7th and 8th June 2020, Pavi Fort – Sierra Leone, donated cash, bags of rice and Personal Protective Equipment worth millions of Leones to the Kailahun, Kenema, Kono and Makeni Districts COVID-19 Emergency Response Centres (DICOVERCs) in order to scale up the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in those districts.

In Kailahun District they handed over 70 bags of rice, 10 million Leones, 4,000 liters of sanitizer and 3,000 face masks meant for the residents of the district.

In Kenema District the team donated a 10 Million Leones cheque, 30 gallons of sanitizer, 4,000 face masks, and 100 bags of butter rice to the DICOVERC and 20 bags of rice to the local chiefs.

The Pavi Fort team, headed by CEO Alimou Barrie, then proceeded to Kono District where they handed over a Forty Million Leones (Le40M) cheque, 150 bags of rice and Personal Protective Equipment to the Kono District COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (DICOVERC) in Koidu Town on the 7th of June 2020, geared towards the containment of the spread of the coronavirus in Kono.

The leading indigenous road construction company in the country, Pavi Fort Construction Company on the 8th June 2020, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Alimou Barrie, arrived in Bombali District, Northern Sierra Leone where they handed over a Twenty Million Leones (Le20,000,000) Cheque, 50 bags of rice, 20 gallons of sanitizer and 3,500 face masks to the District COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (DICOVERC) in Makeni meant, for scaling up the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in that part of the country.

An additional ten million Leones (Le10, 000,000) and 20 bags of rice were also handed over to the local authorities.

Leaving Makeni, the team headed North to Karene District on the 13th June 2020, where Alimou Barrie presented a Twenty Million Leones cheque (Le20, 000,000), 80 bags of rice, 30 gallons of sanitizer and 5,000 face masks to the District COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (DICOVERC) at Gbintie Town in Karene District. He clarified that the donation including cash, medical items and 80 bags of rice (50 kgs) worth 110 million Leones were meant to facilitate the fight against the corona virus within their respective chiefdoms in the district.

Before proceeding to Kambia and Tonkolili, Alimou Barrie on Sunday 14th June 2020 provided support to the Port Loko DICORVERC with a 20 million Leones cheque, 120 bags of rice, 40 gallons of hand sanitizers, 5, 500 face masks, 7.5 million Leones cash, totaling 120 million Leones.

Also, as part of his goodwill gesture to the people of Kaffu Bullom Chiefdom, Lungi, CEO Barrie, handed over a 10 million Leones cheque, 2.5 million Leones cash, 50 bags of rice, 2,000 face masks worth 70 million Leones.

On Sunday 21st June 2020, the charismatic, result-oriented Chief Executive Officer of Pavi Fort Road Construction Company and team were in Kambia and Tonkolili Districts.

In Kambia District, the short but impressive donation ceremony took place at the DICOVERC Office situated at the Kambia District Hospital, where the Pavi Fort CEO and team handed over a cheque of 20 million Leones, medical items including 2,500 face masks, 100 bags of rice and 25 gallons of hand sanitizers totaling 100 million Leones.

Alimou Barrie said that out of the total amount donated, the 10 million Leones cheque, 70 bags of rice, 25 gallons of hand sanitizers and 2, 500 face masks were meant for the Kambia DICORVERC to break the chain of transmission of the virus. Ten chiefdoms in the district also benefitted from a 10 million Leones cheque and 30 bags of rice to help fight the disease.

In Tonkolili District, Pavi Fort donated a 20 million Leones cheque, medical items including 25 gallons of hand sanitizer, 100 bags of rice and 2.500 face masks totalling 100 million Leones.

“In the area of enhancing social mobilization of traditional authorities within the district the company is also offering a 10 million Leones cheque and 30 bags of rice to the authorities in order to combat the disease in the district,” Alimou Barrie stated.

The CEO and team arrived in Moyamba District on Monday the 22nd June 2020, where they donated a 10 million Leones Cheque, 100 bags of rice, 20 gallons of hand sanitizers, 5 million Leones to the traditional authorities in the district and 2,000 face masks, totaling 80 million Leones.

On the 23rd June 2020 in Bo District, Pavi Fort donated 120 bags of rice, 40 gallons of hand sanitizer, a 10 million Leones cheque, 5 million Leones cash, and 3,000 N95 face mask, totaling 120 million Leones.

When the team led by CEO, Alimou Barrie, finally arrived in Pujehun District, which was their last destination, on the 23rd June 2020, they donated a huge consignment comprising 20 gallons of hand sanitizer, two thousand N95 face masks, 100 bags of rice, a ten million Leones cheque (Le10, 000,000) and five million Leones cash (Le5, 000, 000) to the District COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (DICOVERC) in Pujehun District.

In all the districts that the donations were made, the District DICOVERC officials who received them on behalf of Government as well as the local authorities, showered praises on the Chief Executive Officer of Pavi Fort Road Construction Company –SL, Alimou Barrie, for what they unanimously described as his patriotic gesture.

Talking to Alimou Barrie, he said he was humbled by the kind sentiments expressed by all the beneficiaries. He said his donations were made in response to the national call which he could not resist at this difficult time. He praised the Government in general and President Julius Maada Bio in particular for taking gigantic steps since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in order to combat the spread of the virus.

He admonished all to strictly adhere to the preventive or precautionary measures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health & Sanitation to avoid contracting the virus. He stated: “Together we can defeat COVID-19” and concluded with the words: “To God Be the Glory”.

