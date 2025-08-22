Political machinery triumph when a united minority act against a divided majority – Op ed

Abdulai Mansaray: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 August 2025:

As the Fatima Bio and the SLPP “Coco Roas” saga rumbles on, Sierra Leone’s social media has been unrelenting with every two pence thought you can imagine. It is easy to see how this issue has divided opinion across board.

No surprises there, as The First Lady literarily divides opinion, and for obvious reasons in most cases. Many in the party might wish the regrettable spectacle in Sierra Leone’s parliament was a one-off and just a political wet dream.

What happened in parliament seems like the phrase – “Grow up,” is a bad advice. What was really interesting was how both parties were well clad in their respective party plumage. The colour riot was unmistakable.

The fall out and rippling effects have led to SLPP grandees and stalwarts like Victor Foh and the fourteen others, champion the clarion call for unity and peace. This episode in parliament was no doubt, a monumental faux pas for the SLPP which apparently reflects a party creaking at the seams.

Many would rather wish that this Netflix could have easily been swept under the carpet. But the optimists in the party would dismiss it as water under the bridge.

The apparent divisions simmering in the party do not come as a surprise. President Bio is halfway through his second and last term in office; so, I heard. It is as natural as day and night, that beelines to succeed him have already been drawn.

Like any other political party, an organisation or a group, the competition can be intense. This means that some people would go to extreme lengths of politicking to achieve their aims.

Obviously, there would be lots of friendly- fire within the SLPP conclave by the time a potential successor or flagbearer is chosen. Sadly, desperation might lead some to go to so many extremes in search of the Holy Grail, that they might unfortunately and unwittingly engage in political self-immolation, much to the detriment of the party.

During electoral cycles, slogans and songs are used to drive home party messages. “You coco Roas” is not a new phenomenon. We heard of “E bee ma”, “Be dee, be dee Mia”, “tolongbo nor Dae sidom ya, angry borku o”, and many others.

Rumour has it that the “Coco Roas” song was the chart topper at the SLPP’s 14th National Delegates Convention.

Unlike other political songs, what many found difficult and abhorrent to deal with, was the unedifying “desecration” of parliament. This was like Enoch unmasking the egwugwu, during the annual ceremony to honour the earth deity in Achebe’s “Things fall Apart”.

The SLPP would need to wake up fast from its nightmarish reverie and remembered that they belong together. The call for reconciliation is getting louder with each passing day, and as the count down to the nomination, selection, appointment, voting (take your pick) for the flagbearer and running mate draws closer. Don’t fool yourself as all is not well within the conclave.

Many would be hoping to see the White Smoke from the Conclave sooner than later. Meanwhile, the duck will continue to swim gladly across the rapids.

The SLPP would be making a catastrophic mistake if it does not undertake a moment of reflection. This will require the party to look at what happened, by who, when, where and how. It will also need to tap into the feelings of those involved for feedback.

Analysing the findings of this investigation, can help draw conclusions and create action plans for moving forward from this saga.

To achieve this, the SLPP should go back to the drawing board and conduct a reconstructive surgery, starting from the bottom up. A lot of things went wrong in the events leading up to the Netflix series 4. And this was not just from last Christmas. Let’s take it a notch back and recalibrate.

The SLPP’s 14th National Delegates Conference was preceded by the lower-level regional elections. Fondly called grassroots level, it provides the bedrock upon which the national echelons of the party are built.

Sadly, the recently concluded grassroots elections of the SLPP had come under sharp focus amidst disturbing allegations of cash for votes schemes and sponsored intimidation. The First Lady was largely accused of orchestrating a campaign of political manipulation- leveraging both financial inducements and coercion to impose her will or preferred choice of candidates on the internal democratic process.

At one point during one of the electoral events, a video clip showed SLPP leaders and The First lady publicly competing to flex their political muscles. Notwithstanding the embarrassing nature of the incident, the video showed the controversy surrounding the idea of whether voters should be allowed to take their phones into the ballot booths.

The First Lady apparently defied the electoral personnel who had hitherto prohibited the use of phones in the booth. Sadly, The First Lady could be seen grabbing the microphone and overruled, that people were allowed to take their phones with them into the voting booths.

According to “conspiracy” theorists, this was for the voters to take snapshots of their ballot papers, as photographic proof of votes cast to receive the cash for votes. That’s the rumour and allegations that followed those elections.

Money talks in politics but the video did not portray a dignified behaviour from the leaders then.

Leading party members competed in unmasking one another right in front of those they were supposed to lead. As one of the staunchest supporters of the Bio led SLPP, her critics believe that the First Lady was overreaching her role, and that she was becoming the self-anointed king maker.

Others recalled the Fatmata Sawanah debacle in the past following which Fatima appeared to gloat on social media with provocative songs of victory. Is it surprising that many saw the recent “coco Roas” saga as a Netflix series and payback time?

What’s the implication for party transparency and democracy?

Does this mean that the SLPP has a sizeable group of the quietly disgruntled? Fatima Bio recently proclaimed that there is no bigger supporter of President Bio than herself. Who would argue with that?

There is no indication that Fatima will break ranks or jump ship, but when she mentioned that she was treated like a “street woman”, does that risk upgrading this saga into a battle of genders?

Would the SLPP risk alienating a large chunk of its base? If the allegations of intimidation and votes for cash are anything to go by, where does that leave the party’s internal democratic credentials?

If a political party cannot preside over what should be seen as a free, fair and credible grassroots elections, what are the chances at nationally multi-party levels.

With these kinds of allegations at grassroots level forming the backdrop from which the national elections were conducted, does that mean that what happened in parliament was a cathartic valve that released pent up anger and frustration? No excuse for that behaviour anyway.

These allegations might also bring recent statements by the opposition APC Abdula Karim Kamara into sharp focus too. The APC Honourable Abdul Karim Kamara reportedly stated during a recent television interview, that “the fabric of the nation not going into war after 2028 is pinned on the 2028 election (sierraloaded-04/08/25).

While some might see it as a direct response to President Bio’s bold declaration that the “Sierra Leone People’s Party aims to become the first party in Sierra Leone to win three consecutive terms in 2028”. (Where is Pa Sheki when you need him?), others will deem it a threat; a claim he summarily denied at the time.

In political terms, Sierra Leone went through the wringer during the June 2023 elections. It’s like a broken record to say that it was the most controversial election in recent memory. Against all odds, protests, incitements and unfortunate loss of lives, our nation survived an unthinkable prospect of serious civil unrests.

It is very encouraging that the Electoral Justice, as symbolised by The Tripartite Committee seems to be on course to implement its recommendations. Our political parties and especially the ruling SLPP party owes it to the nation, for a free, fair and peaceful election in 2028. It takes two to tango, hence the need for the opposition to consider itself as part of the solution and not the problem in this equation.

In the meantime, some sections from the APC opposition should stop insulting the intelligence of their supporters by keep lying that Samura Kamara is about to replace President Maada Bio.

You promised that ECOWAS would remove Bio, so ECOWAS made him chairman.

The Tripartite Committee is another name for the process of Electoral justice. Get over it and start preparing better for 2028. Stop bringing the APC into disrepute. Politics is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep riding.

Our political parties should work towards peace and security. Just don’t tell us that foxes will fight for the welfare of chickens, or turkeys would vote for thanksgiving.

Remember, elections are won by men and women chiefly because most people vote against somebody rather than for somebody.

Don’t forget to turn the lights off when the last man leaves the room.