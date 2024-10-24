Power struggle to power outage: Sierra Leone’s leaders engrossed in petty social media squabbles

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 October 2024:

Sierra Leone’s political leadership is increasingly focused on social media squabbles, with Chief Minister Moinina David Sengeh (Photo above) and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio publicly airing grievances, sometimes even while traveling together on the same jet as President Julius Maada Bio, as battle for president Bio’s successor intensifies.

These online disputes are unfolding while the country faces serious challenges: food shortages, unemployment, and worsening electricity blackouts.

Promises of unity and discipline made in 2018 and 2023 seem forgotten as the government’s focus shifts to trivial arguments about social media recognition and personal credit for ideas.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leoneans are left in the dark, literally, with crumbling public services, a struggling economy, and eroding trust in leadership.

The recent online debate between Dr. Sylvia Blyden and Paul Sengeh, father of the Chief Minister, has brought additional attention to the issue, sparking discourse around the term “Radical Inclusion,” originally intended to promote educational access, but now intertwined with broader political debates.

While leaders engage in public disputes, ordinary citizens are left wondering when the government will prioritize addressing real issues.

President Bio and his team need to refocus on solving the country’s most urgent problems, such as jobs, electricity, and food security.

The lives of millions cannot be reduced to social media spats and emojis. The suffering faced by the people is real, and it deserves serious attention now.