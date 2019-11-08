President Bio attends extraordinary session of ECOWAS Heads of State

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 November 2019:

President Julius Maada Bio is today attending an extraordinary session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, taking place in Niamey, Niger.

The Summit which is being chaired by the President of Niger and Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government – Mahamadou Issoufou, will discuss the fast evolving political situation in Guinea Bissau, where President Jose Mario Vaz has fired the country’s prime minister.

This has led to a bitter power struggle in the country ahead of next month’s presidential polls, as Aristide Gomes, the dismissed prime minister is refusing to step down.

West African leaders will be looking for a political solution that could prevent widespread violence in the country.

At the end of the ECOWAS Summit, President Bio will travel to France to attend the Paris Peace Forum and UNESCO General Conference, taking place on 11th – 13th November 2019.

The Paris Peace Forum is the annual international meeting for all actors of global governance initiated by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

The maiden edition of the Paris Peace Forum was held in November last year, attended by 65 Heads of State and Government as well as 10 leaders from internationals organizations.

Following the Paris meeting, President Julius Maada Bio will arrive in Tangier, Morocco to attend the 12th Edition of the MEDays Forum which is taking place on 13th – 16th November 2019.

The MEDays Forum is organized each year, hosted by King Mohammed VI – the King of Morocco, as a platform that brings African and Arab leaders together to discuss common problems and issues affecting both the Arab world and Africa.

President Julius Maada Bio will return to Sierra Leone on 17th November 2019.

