President Bio commissions new Kingho railway locomotives

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 June 2022:

President Julius Maada Bio yesterday commissioned three new locomotives to enable Kingho Mining Company move its iron ore from the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines in Ferengbey, Tonkolili District to the port of Pepel in Port Loko District.

The commissioning took place at a separate event, after the president earlier unveiled a Le 5.3 billion paid into the accounts of the Community Development Agreement (CDA) fund by Kingho Mining Company, a subsidiary of Leone Rock Metals. The fund is 1% of annual revenue made by the company during its operation at the mines.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony at the Train Load Out (TLO), Jay Chen, Deputy General Manager of Kingho Railway and Port Company said that when the company took over in 2020, the rail system was not operational at all. He added that the company made enormous efforts and invested a huge sum of money for the restoration of the railway facilities.

Jay Chen added that the commissioning is significant because it is the first time locomotives have been imported into this country in ten years. He said it is important to note that his department is gender sensitive as a result they currently have female Sierra Leonean train drivers.

He assured that the railway department of the company also plans to hire more locomotives and upgrade the railway in the future.

Each locomotive has the capacity to pull 30 wagons which are used to transport iron ore from the mines to the port. So far, the train sets 112 wagons to 4 locomotives and 90 wagons to 3 locomotives.

The commissioning of three additional locomotives will improve the haulage capacity of the company to achieve a target of 25,200 tonnes of iron ore daily and 9 million tonnes annually.

