President Bio launches new Justice Sector Reform Strategy

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 September 2024:

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, last Thursday unveiled the much-anticipated Justice Sector Reform Strategy 2024-2030 at the New Brookfields Hotel in Freetown, marking a significant milestone in Sierra Leone’s quest for a more efficient and equitable judicial system.

The event, attended by key stakeholders and justice sector professionals, is seen by many as a critical moment for the country’s judicial reform agenda.

The newly launched strategy is designed to transform the justice sector by improving service delivery, enhancing transparency, and ensuring that justice is accessible to all Sierra Leoneans.

The strategy outlines a comprehensive plan to address existing inefficiencies within the system and introduces reforms aimed at strengthening institutional capacities and legal frameworks.

A notable aspect of the launch was the participation of the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL), which played a crucial role in the event. The HRCSL set up an exhibition showcasing its activities and distributing human rights information materials. This was in line with its mandate under Section 7 (2) (b) (ii) of the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone Act (2004), which emphasizes the Commission’s role in promoting and protecting human rights within the justice sector.

The exhibition provided attendees with insights into the HRCSL’s ongoing efforts to uphold human rights and support justice sector reforms. It also highlighted the Commission’s commitment to addressing human rights violations and ensuring that the rights of citizens are safeguarded throughout legal processes.

President Bio’s speech underscored the importance of the reform strategy in driving systemic change within the justice sector. He emphasized that the strategy’s successful implementation would be instrumental in fostering a fair and just society, where every individual can rely on an effective legal system.

The President called for collaborative efforts from all justice sector institutions, civil society, and the public to support and sustain these reforms.

According to the government, the launch of the Justice Sector Reform Strategy 2024-2030 represents a bold step towards addressing long-standing issues within Sierra Leone’s judicial system and reinforcing the country’s commitment to human rights and justice for all.