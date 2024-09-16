Sierra Leone’s chief minister Sengeh speaks about the government’s new justice sector reform plan

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 September 2024:

Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, the Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone, discusses the justice sector strategy launched by President Julius Maada Bio and the signing of the Criminal Procedure Act.

He emphasizes key principles such as inclusive justice, fairness, accessibility, support for marginalized groups, and addressing poverty, as well as the government’s commitment to supporting the Legal Aid Board, the Ombudsman Office, the Human Rights Commission, and reforms in the justice sector.

Additionally, he highlights the government’s efforts to recruit more magistrates and improve the benefits for judges to ensure equitable access to justice for all individuals, regardless of their background.

President Bio last Thursday signed the Criminal Procedure Act, which aims to address poverty-related issues within the justice system.

The Act introduces alternative sentencing options, including deferred and community service sentencing, where offenders can perform community work as an alternative to prison terms.

Listen to the Chief Minister speaking here about the government’s new justice sector reform plan: