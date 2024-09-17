Sierra Leone and United States Michigan National Guard signs partnership

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 September 2024:

As part of the ongoing security cooperation between the United States and Sierra Leone, the Michigan National Guard (MING) and the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) formally established a State Partnership Program (SPP) in a signing ceremony in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Dignitaries from the U.S. and Sierra Leone attended the ceremony at the RSLAF Joint Forces Command Headquarters. Lt. Gen. Peter Lavahun, chief of defense staff for the RSLAF; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; Sierra Leone Deputy Minister of Defense Muana Massaquoi; and U.S. Ambassador Bryan Hunt gave remarks.

Ambassador Hunt noted that the ceremony marked the beginning of a “new and exciting chapter in the history of our joint partnership in security cooperation.”

The SPP supports U.S. policy objectives by linking the National Guard of a U.S. state with the armed forces of a sovereign partner nation for mutually beneficial security cooperation activities.

The National Guard is a reserve component of the U.S. Armed Forces. Many National Guard members serve part-time, which means they often bring valuable skills from their civilian occupations to the partnership, in addition to military training.

According to U.S. Maj. Gen. Rogers: “The SPP is a true exchange of expertise and provides a tremendous opportunity for our Soldiers and Airmen to gain increased global awareness and understanding while enhancing our readiness to deploy in diverse environments.”

Anticipated lines of effort in the new partnership include professional military education, humanitarian and disaster response operations, peacekeeping support, specialist skills and other joint exchanges and opportunities. Cooperation activities are expected to begin before the end of 2024.

Lt. Gen. Lavahun also recognized the value of the agreement. “This partnership will strengthen defense, security cooperation and will address lingering security challenges in the West African sub-region and the Gulf of Guinea.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer praised MING’s long track record of success with the State Partnership Program. In 1993, it was one of the first participants, partnering with Latvia, and 2009 began a partnership with Liberia. Said Whitmer: “our state-to-state relationships have led to a beneficial exchange of people and ideas for all.”

The Michigan National Guard provides trained, combat-capable forces in support of the national security strategy worldwide and defense support of civil authorities in response to federal emergencies within the United States and state emergencies within Michigan.