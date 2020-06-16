President Bio receives 2018 public procurement assessment report  

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 June 2020:

Yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of the National Public Procurement Authority (NPPA) – Ibrahim Brima Swaray, presented his 2018 Public Procurement Assessment Report to President Dr Julius Maada Bio, which outlines details of procurement spending by government departments and agencies under the former APC government, as well as president Bio’s New Direction government.

Discussing the report, which is yet to be made public, Ibrahim Brima Swaray said that over the years most of the leakages in national spending had come from procurement activities, adding that when he took office he knew exactly what the government wanted and how to go about it.

But he did not say how much money his Authority has saved the government since taking up office.

The procurement chief also stated that in line with global best practice they, as a regulatory body, will ensure a thorough analysis of how much government spends on public procurement and how that money is spent.

“This report has already been tabled in Parliament. It covers how monies were spent in 2018 by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs. We were able to dive into 134 MDAs for 2018.

“The 2019 process is on-going and we will ensure a detailed report is done. I assure you that year in year out this report is tabled to you and it will be tabled to Parliament. We are the protective arm in the fight against corruption because we prevent incidents from happening,” Ibrahim Brima Swaray concluded.

In his response, President Bio said that he is delighted to have the report because it is in line with his government’s promise to ensure the efficient running of state institutions, and making sure that public funds are properly spent.

He commended the NPPA boss and his team for their leadership in the New Direction.

”I want to encourage you to make sure that due diligence is done and regulations are followed and people’s monies are well spent. The document gives a very clear indication as to where monies have been spent. It also helps in development planning and knowing how to block the leakages that have created so many challenges in this country,” the president said.

The NPPA was established in 2004 to perform oversight functions and advise the Government of Sierra Leone on public procurement management.

The country’s National Audit Office, in their report, found that in 2018 alone, millions of dollars were either wasted or misappropriated by government officials through departmental public procurement.

The investigation report of the Anti-Corruption Commission has been the focus of the recently concluded commissions of inquiry, but as yet there has been no legal action taken to either recover stolen public funds or seek custodial sentence for the millions of dollars that disappeared in 2018.

The report of the commissions of inquiry is now gathering dust at State House. The contents of which remain classified.

