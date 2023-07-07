President Bio sacks senior advisers as his government runs out of cash

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 07 July 2023:

President Bio’s government is fast running out of cash and is now struggling to meet its financial obligations, including payment of salaries to many of its senior public officials occupying advisory roles at State House, including Dr John Tambi – the man heading the government’s infrastructure development projects.

List of sacked advisers:

Since the announcement of presidential and general election results almost two weeks ago, which the country’s main opposition APC and the international community have denounced as lacking integrity, credibility, transparency and probity, President Bio and senior members of his SLPP have resorted to throwing insults at the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, Ireland and the European Union, accusing Western countries of hypocrisy and double standards.

Over 70% of Sierra Leone government’s budget is dependent on foreign aid from Western countries, the World Bank and IMF. The country’s economy is declining rapidly as economic growth and export revenue continue to fall.

Taxation receipts have suffered significantly, since the start of the elections process three months ago.

Hundreds of millions of Dollars approved by the IMF and World Bank are at risk, as both institutions unofficially suspend their engagement with the government.

The government has now been forced to reduce its spending especially on non-essential transactions and salaries of State House political advisers, as Western foreign aid is put on hold until the country’s Electoral Commission (ECSL) publishes the disaggregated results for all polling stations.

But the ECSL is refusing to publish the results as demanded by the international community and the main opposition APC who are accusing the ECSL of rigging the elections in the government’s favour.

Meanwhile, the National Advisory Committee of the APC have passed a resolution calling on all its elected MPs, local councillors, Mayors, and others not to participate in any level of governance in Sierra Leone involving the ruling SLPP.

This political impasse is haemorrhaging Sierra Leone’s economy and putting pressure on President Bio to cut back on public spending. Yesterday State House announced that a number of senior government advisers have been sacked with immediate effect, and there is more to follow.

Both President Bio and the Chairman of the SLPP – Prince Harding are pouring scorn at Western countries, whom they accuse of interfering in Sierra Leone’s politics. In one video, Prince Harding could be heard saying that the West hates Africans, as the SLPP now turns to the Chinese and Russians for support.

Western countries have refused to congratulate President Bio since he was announced the winner of the presidential election. But the Chinese President has been quick to send a congratulatory letter to President Bio. Handing over the letter, this is what the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone said:

“His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio, it is a great pleasure to lead this delegation to deliver a congratulatory letter to you from President Xi Jinping, who expressed his appreciation for the long history of friendship between Sierra Leone and China, especially in recent years where we have continuously promoted critical mutual trust and cooperation.

“President Xi Jinping said he attached great attention to the friendship between China and Sierra Leone, hence, he stands committed to working with you to enhance the two countries’ bilateral relations in the interest of our peoples.”

President Julius Maada Bio, in accepting the letter, said: “It does not come as a surprise because I knew it was coming. I want to express warm greetings to the people of China and President Xi Jinping for his congratulatory letter. We have enjoyed great bilateral relations with the mutual benefit of our two countries and also with mutual respect for our values”.

According to State House media: President Bio also noted that after his nationwide campaign that resulted in his re-election, it was normal for great friends to congratulate him, pointing out that: “This is why I am very happy this afternoon to receive this congratulatory letter from a reliable partner who has a lot of respect for our value systems and country. Please extend my warmest fraternal greeting to His Excellency President XI Jinping for this act of solidarity, friendship, and mutual respect”.

President Bio needs at least 500 million dollars to kick-start the economy. Will President Xi Jinpin step in like the good friend of Sierra Leone he said he is?