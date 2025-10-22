President Bio’s administration implicated as deadly Kush evidence vanishes

Mohamed Pope Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 October 2025:

A shadow of criminal negligence and staggering incompetence has fallen over President Julius Maada Bio’s SLPP government, following the explosive revelation that a container purportedly holding vast quantities of deadly kush processing ingredients has mysteriously vanished from under the noses of state security agencies.

This scandal, occurring alongside the cruel defunding of rehabilitation services, paints a damning portrait of a regime either complicit in the nation’s drug crisis or utterly incapable of governance.

In a development that reeks of a high-level cover-up, a container (TCNU 17239445G1) containing suspected kush-related materials and over 90 gallons of chemical precursors for its production has disappeared from the Water Quay in Freetown.

This is not a simple case of smuggling; this is evidence, seized by the state, evaporating into thin air.

The response from the Bio administration has been a sickening spectacle of bureaucratic buck-passing. The Commissioner of Customs, Mr. Tennyson Bio, has admitted that the container was examined and handed to the Sierra Leone Police. And then? Silence. The Police, funded by the public to uphold law and order, have gone mute.

This is more than incompetence; it is a blatant betrayal. It forces the terrifying question: who in the Bio government benefited from this evidence disappearing? Who is being protected?

While the police remain silent, the nation’s youth continue to perish, victims of the very substance this government was supposed to be safeguarding.

Simultaneously, the regime has displayed its profound contempt for the victims of its failure. While kush devastates communities, the Ministry of Social Welfare has had its funding for rehabilitation centers slashed since July 2025.

Ansumana Konneh, Director of Mental Health, delivered a heart-wrenching indictment: “We had people ready for treatment, but by the time we reached out to their families, some had already passed away.” These are not just statistics; they are citizens the Bio government has sentenced to death through sheer neglect.

The message from the Bio-led SLPP is chillingly clear: they cannot secure deadly narcotics evidence from their own custody, and they will not fund the lifesaving care for the citizens destroyed by those narcotics. They are missing in action in the fight against kush if they are not actively enabling it.

This is a government that has lost its moral compass and its right to govern. The people of Sierra Leone deserve answers, and they deserve a government that fights for their children’s lives, not one that presides over their demise.

About the author

Mohamed Pope Kamara is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All People’s Congress Party (APC).