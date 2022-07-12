President Bio’s plan to ban Sierra Leone’s Consortium of Progressive Political Parties COPPP unfolds

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 July 2022:

The Chief Executive Officer and Registrar of the Corporate Affairs Commission of Sierra Leone – Prince Bamidele Williams, wrote a letter on 5th July, 2022 addressed to the Company Secretary of the CoPPP, stating that he has dfecided to rescind the registration of the CoPPP. He went on to say in his letter: “We, therefore withdraw our approval for use of the aforementioned prohibited names and ask that the Certificate of Incorporation and Registration be returned to Corporate Affairs Commission.”

Many in Sierra Leone and outside have interpreted this decision as a clear intention by the SLPP government to get rid of a powerful political alliance between the main opposition APC and twelve other parties to put on a concerted and coordinated campaign at the 2023 general and presidential elections.

They are accusing President Bio of using the Corporate Affairs Commission to achieve his party-political objective.

But is the Corporate Affairs Commission justified in rescinding CoPPP’s licence to operate as a registered Limited company? Does the law allow Limited companies to operate as political organs?

CoPPP is not a registered political party and cannot file candidates for elections, nor can it campaign or present itself as a political party. But does the Corporate Affairs Commission have the authority to ban the CoPPP? This is what the letter says. Please let us know what you think:

