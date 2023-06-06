Samura Kamara on the charm offensive with his One Nation Manifesto ahead of elections – Op ed

APC Media Unit: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 June 2023:

In a resounding success for the APC opposition, the Southern District of Moyamba has been won over by the charismatic and visionary leadership of Dr Samura Kamara. The people of Moyamba District turned out in droves to hear Dr Kamara speak, and his message of hope and progress resonated deeply with them.

Dr Kamara’s tour of the district was marked by enthusiastic crowds and a palpable energy, as the people of Moyamba welcomed him with open arms. During his tour, Dr Samura Kamara announced three key policy areas from his One Nation Manifesto, which will help to transform the lives of the people of Sierra Leone.

Firstly, Dr Samura Kamara pledged to ensure that no child is left behind in his education programme. This will ensure that every school-going child in Sierra Leone has access to education, without the burden of tuition fees. This policy will help to break down the barriers that have prevented many children from accessing education in the past five years, and will ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Secondly, Dr Kamara pledged to help small businesses weather the current economic problems by setting up a Small Businesses Funds (SBF) scheme. This will provide much-needed support to small businesses, which are the backbone of the Sierra Leonean economy.

By providing access to funding and support, Dr Kamara’s policy will help to create jobs and stimulate economic growth, while also empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Finally, Dr Samura Kamara pledged to unify Sierra Leone, ensuring equal opportunities regardless of one’s tribe, religion, sex, mental or physical limitation. This policy will help to break down the divisions that have plagued Sierra Leone in the last five years, and will promote a more inclusive and tolerant society.

By working to unify the country, Dr Samura Kamara’s policy will help to create a stronger, more resilient Sierra Leone for all.

The success of Dr Kamara’s campaign in the Southern District of Moyamba is a testament to the strength and appeal of his policies. By focusing on education, small business support, and unity, Dr Samura Kamara has shown that he is a leader who is committed to creating a better future for all Sierra Leoneans.

With his inspiring vision and bold policies, Dr Samura Kamara is poised to lead Sierra Leone into a brighter and more prosperous future.

Vote Samura because your Sierra Leone is your Responsibility.