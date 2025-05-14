Should the wife of Sierra Leone’s President – Fatima Bio face the Law or not?

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 May 2025:

In democratic societies, the principle that no one is above the law is sacrosanct. It ensures that justice is blind, fair, and equally applied, no matter one’s title or social standing. But in Sierra Leone today, this very principle is under siege.

The conduct of First Lady Fatima Maada Bio has stirred national and international controversy, calling into question not only her own ethical judgment but the credibility of the very institutions meant to uphold justice in our republic.

A recent revelation exposed that Fatima Bio continues to rent a council flat in Southwark, south London, despite residing in the State Lodge in Freetown since 2018. Council flats in the UK are reserved for low-income individuals in need of affordable housing.

Her continued occupation of such a property, despite her access to state resources and property wealth in Africa, is not only unethical but may also breach UK housing regulations. These laws stipulate that the council flat must be the tenant’s primary residence, a condition clearly no longer met.

This is not a matter of scandal for scandal’s sake. It is a fundamental issue of integrity and fairness. While thousands of vulnerable families in the UK wait years for social housing, Sierra Leone’s First Lady appears to benefit from a system meant to support the needy.

If an ordinary citizen, British or Sierra Leonean, were found in similar circumstances, criminal charges would not be out of the question. So why does the rulebook seem different for Fatima Bio?

The question is not one of mere legality; it is also one of morality. What kind of message does this send to both Sierra Leoneans and our partners abroad? That those at the helm of leadership can live by a different standard? That ethics are optional for the powerful? The implications are damning, not only for the image of the presidency but for the credibility of Sierra Leone’s democratic framework.

But it is not just her conduct abroad that is troubling. Fatima Bio’s behavior at home paints a portrait of someone who wields influence recklessly and without accountability. In a widely publicized confrontation concerning Koidu Holdings and tensions in the Kono District, she referred to government ministers as “dogs” and accused them of accepting bribes.

These are not words befitting the dignity of her office. Even after she issued a public apology, the damage was already done. The incident demeaned public officials and insulted the electorate who entrusted this government with power.

This episode is part of a larger pattern of unchecked behaviour that has come to define her public role. From organizing lavish fashion shows in the name of empowerment, to curating a celebrity persona while the majority of Sierra Leoneans languish in poverty, Fatima Bio’s actions demonstrate a troubling disconnect from the real issues affecting our people.

Her “Hands Off Our Girls” campaign, though noble in principle, became a branding exercise rather than a solution-oriented movement. It lacked structural support, measurable impact, and public accountability, hallmarks of any serious national campaign.

The problem is not that she is visible or vocal. The problem is that she is unaccountable. In her effort to become everything, First Lady, activist, influencer, and political operator, Fatima Bio has blurred the lines between ceremonial responsibility and executive authority.

But with influence must come scrutiny. If she is to speak and act like a politician, then she must also answer like one. Sierra Leoneans did not vote for a co-president, yet her fingerprints are increasingly evident in state decisions, diplomatic affairs, and policy initiatives.

This is not sustainable. Her prominence now interferes with the proper functioning of government. And yet, no one within the administration appears willing or able to check this overreach. That silence is dangerous. It normalizes impunity at the highest levels of leadership and weakens public trust in governance.

Worse still, it signals to the youth of Sierra Leone that arrogance and spectacle, rather than humility and service, are the keys to influence.

Even more troubling is the silence of President Julius Maada Bio. As the head of state, his refusal to publicly address or distance himself from his wife’s excesses is not just a political failure, it is a moral one.

If the president wants to be taken seriously in his claims of fighting corruption, promoting transparency, and respecting democratic norms, then he must lead by example. That includes curbing the overreach of those closest to him.

This is not a personal attack. It is a patriotic call for justice and fairness. Sierra Leone has a long history of power being abused by those entrusted to protect the public interest. We have witnessed leaders create alternate realities for themselves while the people they serve scrape by with little or nothing.

But if we are serious about transforming this country, then the law must apply equally to all, from the street hawker in Bo to the First Lady in State Lodge.

Fatima Bio must be investigated for any potential fraud regarding her UK housing situation. Her inflammatory public remarks must not be swept under the rug as merely “emotional outbursts.” Her repeated interventions in state matters must be addressed with clear boundaries.

If she has violated laws, whether local or international, then she should be subject to the same legal procedures as any other citizen. No person, no matter how glamorous or politically connected, is above the law.

If we continue to allow political families to act with impunity, we risk turning democracy into a parody of itself. We will continue jailing the powerless for petty crimes while protecting the powerful from real accountability. And that is not the Sierra Leone we should accept.

It is time for honest reflection and decisive action. President Bio must step forward and rein in the chaos that now shadows his leadership. He must defend the rule of law, even when it is uncomfortable.

Fatima Bio must understand that occupying a high office comes with responsibilities that cannot be sidestepped with charm or press releases. If she wishes to remain in the public eye, then she must also remain under public scrutiny.

Ultimately, this is about the kind of country we want to build. A nation that protects the few and neglects the many. Or one that applies the law equally, regardless of last names and proximity to power? Sierra Leone cannot move forward if we are always dragged backward by the weight of unchecked privilege.

Fatima Bio must decide whether she wants to be a First Lady or a political disruptor. And the government must decide whether it serves the people or shields its own. But one thing is clear: Sierra Leone deserves better. The time for shadow leadership is over. Let light, justice, and accountability prevail.