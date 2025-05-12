Unrestrained power and corruption have pitted Bio’s regime against foreign entities – Op ed

Basita Michael: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 May 2025:

President Julius Maada Bio’s regime, unopposed by a weak and feeble opposition, unhindered by a compromised Anti-Corruption Commission, unchecked by a largely self-censored media, surrounded and propped up by sycophants and yes men who are unwilling or scared to disagree with him and offer him honest counsel, have driven citizens to rely on foreign outlets like Reuters, Africa Confidential, The Times, and OCCRP to expose scandals, such as the luxury property acquisitions by the First Lady and her family in The Gambia, which have been widely discussed locally but only gained traction through international reporting.

The regime’s confrontations with foreign entities, including mining company OCTEA, alongside incidents like the country becoming a haven transshipment of drugs, are gradually shaping the president’s legacy overshadowing any positive achievements.

Sadly, unrestrained power and corruption have pitted the regime against foreign entities, which have become de facto watchdogs, filling the void left by failing national institutions such as the ACC, opposition, and media.

Though their motives may not always be devoid of self-serving interests, their role underscores a failing democracy, where accountability and the rule of law elude us.

To salvage our democracy, we must recommit to a free press, a robust and fair justice system, and the rule of law, empowering citizens, not outsiders, to drive accountability and shape the future of the land that we love.