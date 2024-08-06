Sierra Leone and the negative impacts of social media – The way forward

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 August 2024:

Since gaining independence, Sierra Leone has grappled with deep divisions, a brutal civil war, and toxic politicking. The advent of social media, a global phenomenon celebrated for connecting families and communities, has paradoxically intensified these divides in Sierra Leone.

While social media possesses the potential for positive influence, the misuse and abuse of social media platforms are exacerbating the country’s historical and socio-political fractures.

Social media’s impact on Sierra Leone can be viewed through several lenses. On one hand, it has democratized information dissemination, allowing even the most marginalized voices to be heard. On the other hand, the unregulated nature of these platforms has given rise to misinformation, hate speech, and cyberbullying, further polarizing an already divided society.

One of the most significant issues is the level of education and digital literacy among the populace. Many individuals, eager to participate in the digital discourse, often share unverified information, unaware of the potential consequences. This phenomenon is not unique to Sierra Leone, but the lack of critical thinking and fact-checking skills among users amplify its negative effects.

The traditional media landscape has also been profoundly affected. Newspapers, once the primary source of news, are now struggling to compete with the immediacy and accessibility of social media. This has led to a decline in journalistic standards, as newspapers increasingly cater to the highest bidder, compromising their independence and integrity. The result is a media environment where sensationalism trumps factual reporting, further muddying the waters of public discourse.

Blogging and vlog channels have become prevalent, often operated by individuals with little to no journalistic training. These bloggers are frequently hired by political entities or other powerful figures to advance specific agendas, leading to biased and, at times, malicious content. For instance, despite having a Ministry of Information and Civic Education, the Julius Maada Bio administration relies on bloggers to bolster its image, often through coordinated campaigns that project a skewed reality.

Figures like Adebayor have exploited social media’s reach to incite violence and unrest, manipulating the naivety and frustrations of the populace. Such activities paint a grim picture of social media in Sierra Leone, transforming platforms intended for communication and community building into tools of division and conflict.

The opposition also use social media to disseminate negative messages, particularly regarding the Tripartite Agreement, deepening mistrust and animosity.

Social media has become a battleground for regionalism and tribalism, with communities that once coexisted now torn apart along political and ethnic lines. This digital tribalism threatens the social fabric of Sierra Leone, undermining decades of efforts toward national unity and reconciliation.

In response to these challenges, the government has enacted the Cybercrime Act. While intended to curb the spread of harmful content, the law has been criticized for targeting opposition voices disproportionately. This selective enforcement erodes public trust and perpetuates the cycle of division and resentment.

So what must be done to curb the misuse of social media in Sierra Leone?

The Ministry of Information and Civic Education must provide education and digital Literacy. There must be concerted efforts to improve digital literacy across the country. Educational programs should focus on critical thinking, fact-checking, and responsible online behaviour. This would empower users to discern credible information from falsehoods and reduce the spread of misinformation.

There must be equitable enforcement of cyber laws. The Cybercrime Act should be enforced impartially, ensuring that all citizens are subject to the same standards regardless of political affiliation. This would help restore trust in the legal system and promote a more balanced online discourse.

The Media Commission should strengthen traditional media. Efforts should be made to support traditional media outlets, ensuring they can operate independently and uphold journalistic standards. This could involve subsidies, grants, or partnerships aimed at enhancing investigative journalism and fact-based reporting.

Government, civil society, and tech companies should collaborate to promote the responsible use of social media. Campaigns highlighting the dangers of misinformation and the importance of respectful dialogue can help foster a more positive online environment.

Government must provide clear guidelines to regulate the political use of social media. Transparency in political advertising and accountability for false claims would mitigate the manipulation of public opinion and promote fairer elections.

Despite the current challenges, some outlets like “Wi Yard,” “Komon Tok Show,” “Liberty TV,” and “Sierra Leone Telegraph” have maintained a commitment to balanced reporting. These platforms demonstrate that professional and ethical journalism can thrive, even in a digital age.

Social media in Sierra Leone, while a potential force for good, has become a double-edged sword. By addressing the underlying issues of digital literacy, legal enforcement, and media integrity, Sierra Leone can harness the positive aspects of social media while mitigating its negative impacts. The way forward lies in a collective effort to build a more informed, united, and resilient society.