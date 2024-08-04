Makeni earth tremor could be a natural warning sign – Op ed

Emmanuel Jim: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 August 2024:

The earth tremor experienced in Makeni a few days ago, must be of national concern and an issue that should be treated with serious attention, as the lives of everyone in Makeni could be at risk. (Photo: Courtesy of James Torvaney).

Let’s try to understand what a tremor is; its causes; and what might be the result, if not taken seriously and responded to professionally.

An earth tremor is a small seismic movement of the earth’s crust caused by the sudden release of energy in the form of vibrations. It is typically less intense and shorter in duration than an earthquake.

Earth tremors are often associated with the movement of faults in the earth’s crust, similar to earthquakes. While they are generally weaker and less damaging than earthquakes, they can still be felt by people and, in some cases, cause minor shaking of buildings and structures.

In some cases, earth tremors can be precursors to larger earthquakes, as they may indicate stress and movement along fault lines. However, not all earth tremors lead to earthquakes, and many are simply small, localized seismic events that do not cause any significant damage.

Whilst being less dangerous than earthquakes and volcanic eruption, let’s note with caution what a seismic movement is:

Seismic movement of the earth’s crust refers to the movement of the earth’s outermost layer in response to the release of energy in the form of seismic waves. This movement is usually associated with tectonic activity, such as the shifting of tectonic plates, the movement of faults, or volcanic activity.

When stress along fault lines or tectonic plate boundaries builds up and is suddenly released, it can cause the earth’s crust to move, resulting in seismic waves that propagate through the earth. These seismic waves can cause vibrations, shaking, and displacement of the earth’s surface, leading to phenomena such as earthquakes, tremors, and volcanic eruptions.

Seismic movement is a natural and ongoing process that shapes the earth’s geology and landscape. It plays a crucial role in the formation of mountains, valleys, and other geological features, as well as in the release of energy stored within the earth’s crust.

Monitoring and studying seismic movement can help scientists understand the dynamics of the earth’s crust and improve our ability to predict and prepare for natural disasters such as earthquakes.

I therefore want to call on the National Disaster Management Agency and Environmental Protection Agency to employ the service of a professional Geophysicist. This Tremor in Makeni has repeatedly occurred in most areas closer to the Wusum Hills (Photo).

This could be a warning sign for natural disaster. Let’s then get prepared and pray for God to avert any of the aforementioned disasters from happening.