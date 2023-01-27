Sierra Leone will go to the polls in June under proportional representation – Supreme Court rules

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 January 2023:

Sierra Leone’s Supreme Court has today made a landmark ruling in favour of President Bio’s decision to change the country’s electoral system to proportional representation, less than five months before presidential and general elections are held on the 24th of June 2023.

Chief Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards (Photo) in agreement with four other Justices, said that the directive of President Julius Maada Bio to the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) to hold the 2023 national elections for ordinary Members of Parliament by the Proportional Representation system instead of Constituencies is constitutional and lawful.

The case was brought by lawyers representing the opposition APC party – J.F.K and Partners on behalf of the first Plaintiff – Abdul Kargbo MP, and the second Plaintiff – Councillor Hakiratu Maxwell-Caulker against the Attorney General and Minister of Justice as first Defendant and the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone as the second Defendant respectively.

In their ruling, the Supreme Court Justices – Desmond Babatunde Edwards (presiding), Nicholas Brown-Marke, M. Deen Tarawally, Alusine Sesay and A.I. Sesay, dismissed all claims made by the Plaintiffs’ lawyers.

“An order restraining the 2nd Defendant, Electoral Commission, its agents, servants, privies or however called from taking steps aimed at conducting the June 2023 multitier public elections on the District Block Proportional Representation system is refused,” Chief Justice Edwards said in agreement with his colleague Justices.

Click on the link below to read the full Judgment:

SUPREME COURT RULING ON PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION – 26 JAN 2023

