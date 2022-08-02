Sierra Leone’s athletes in an exciting show at opening of commonwealth games yet to pick up a medal

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 August 2022:

Dozens of athletes from Sierra Leone arrived two weeks ago in Birmingham, UK, where they will compete with top athletes from across the Commonwealth in field and track events. The young team from Sierra Leone were seen last week at the opening ceremony of the Games in Birmingham, in their colourful national colours – Green, White and Blue, symbolising hope and renewal.

Athletes from Sierra Leone are yet to make any impact on world athletics compared to their Nigerian counterparts – one of whom, two weeks ago set a world record in women’s one hundred meters hurdles in the USA.

No one is expecting Sierra Leone’s athletes to set world records at this Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but there is plenty of hope of at least winning one medal to take back home to uplift the mood of the nation.

As track and field competitions get underway today, some African nations are proving their mettle at the games. After five days of competition, South Africa has won 12 medals – 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze in fifth position; with Nigeria making good progress in 10th place, after winning 5 medals – 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

Will Sierra Leone make an impact at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, or are the nation’s athletes simply there to put up an appearance in their beautiful green, white and blue?

These are the athletes representing Sierra Leone at the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Fatmata Awolo, Para Athletics aged 21; Fatmata Bah, Beach Volleyball, aged 23; Abdul Bangura, Badminton, aged 28; Alfred Bangura, Judo, aged 32; Christian Bangura, Judo, aged 37; Ibrahim Karim Bangura, Para Athletics, aged 21; Ishmail Bangura, Beach Volleyball, aged 26; Jenifer Fatmata Bangura, Para Athletics, aged 19; Sheku S Bangura, Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming, aged 18; Sonny Bangura, Beach Volleyball, aged 19; Saidu Barrie, Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming, aged 18; Zainab Barrie, Wrestling, aged 18; John Browne, Boxing, aged 21; Mohamed Bundu, Wrestling, aged 25; Deedra Arvella Chestnut, Boxing, aged 25.

Alford Conteh, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 23; Ibrahim Ezago Conteh, Badminton, aged 20; Noah Conteh, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 19; Yusufu Deen Kargbo, Boxing, aged 18; Brima Nelson Domawa, Para Powerlifting, aged 36; Tity Dumbuya, Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming, aged 18; Sam Fatorma, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 20; Gladys M Fofana, Beach Volleyball, aged 22; Bernadette Fofanah, Beach Volleyball, aged 22; Isha Fofanah, Boxing, aged 17; Hawanatu Fornah, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 18.

Sara Haghighat-Joo, Boxing, aged 27; Halle Kadijay Harris; Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming, aged 14; Kanu Isha, Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming, aged 21; Foday Kallon, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 21; Alie Kamara Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming, aged 25; Alpha Breezy Kamara, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 22; Amadu O Kamara, Wrestling, aged 20; Hafsatu Kamara, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 30; Hector Nathaniel Kamara, Judo, aged 26; John Kamara, aged 27.

Mohamed Kamara, Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming, aged 18; Mohamed Karim Kamara, Beach Volleyball, aged 18; Samuel Kamara, Boxing, aged 28; Abu Kanu, Boxing, aged 17; Kadiatu Kanu, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 19; Sorie Kargbo, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 21; Sulaiman Kargbo, Wrestling, aged 19; Sheku Kassegbama, Wrestling, aged 19; Zainab Keita, Boxing, aged 25; Sia Kendema, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 18; Madusu Koroma, Wrestling, aged 19; Rashid Samuka Mambu Moiwa, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 28; Julius Morie, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 22; Salamatu Sinnah Mustapha, Badminton, aged 41; Sam Elizerbeth Olamiday, Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming, aged 22; Rugiatu Sankoh, Para Powerlifting, aged 31; Madiana Mariama Sesay, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, aged 19; Mohamed Sesay, Wrestling, aged 20.

Mohamed Lansana Sesay, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 18; Va-Sheku Sheriff, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 23; Ismayl Sillakh, Boxing, aged 36; Arnold Snell, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, aged 40; Mary Thomas Tarawally, Athletics and Para Athletics, aged 26; Kenny Williams, Judo, aged 26; George Wyndham, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, aged 31; Joshua Wyse, Aquatics -Swimming and Para Swimming, aged 20; Mary Yongai, Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming, aged 18.

Sierra Leone’s athletics is marred by inadequate funding, poor training and lack of world standard facilities.

