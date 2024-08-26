Sierra Leone’s democracy has been hijacked for personal and political gain – Op ed  

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 August 2024:

Democracy, as defined by Abraham Lincoln, is “a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” This simple yet profound definition captures the essence of democracy a system of governance where the power resides with the people, who collectively decide their leaders and the direction of their nation. Nowhere in this framework is there mention of political parties.

Political parties are created as platforms for promoting ideas and policies that resonate with the populace. Yet, in the context of Sierra Leone, what was once intended as a vehicle for public service has morphed into a tool of oppression and division.

The original purpose of political parties was noble: to provide a structured way for citizens to align with leaders who represent their views and to facilitate the orderly transition of power. In theory, parties are supposed to present diverse options to the electorate, fostering healthy debate and allowing the best ideas to rise to the top.

In practice, however, Sierra Leonean politics has taken this concept and twisted it beyond recognition. Instead of being platforms for the people’s voices, our parties have become breeding grounds for corruption, greed, and the perpetuation of power by a select few.

In Sierra Leone today, the notion of democracy has been hijacked by those who claim to be its champions. Our political landscape is dominated by two major parties the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the All People’s Congress (APC). These entities, which should be beacons of hope and progress, have instead become synonymous with the very antithesis of democratic values. What we see now is not a government of the people, but a government of the powerful, by the heartless, and for the benefit of the few.

The SLPP and APC, along with their enablers, have perfected the art of deception. They have mastered the ability to manipulate the masses, to present themselves as the only viable options for governance, and to perpetuate a system where the people are left with no choice but to vote for the lesser of two evils.

This is not democracy; this is a perversion of democracy. It is a system that thrives on the ignorance and desperation of the populace, a system that ensures the continuation of poverty, hunger, and destitution for the majority while a select few continue to amass wealth and power.

What is perhaps most tragic is the extent to which the people of Sierra Leone have been complicit in their own subjugation. Decades of misrule, corruption, and failed leadership have left the populace disillusioned and apathetic.

The people have been suppressed to a point where they can no longer think rationally; they have been conditioned to believe that the only way forward is to follow the same tired paths laid out by the political elite. They have been made to believe that they are powerless, that their votes do not matter, and that their only option is to choose between the lesser of two evils.

This is not the democracy that our forefathers envisioned. This is not the democracy that so many Sierra Leoneans have fought and died for.

Democracy, in its true form, knows no party. It is not about aligning with one camp or another; it is about the collective will of the people, about holding our leaders accountable, about ensuring that the government serves the interests of all citizens, not just a privileged few.

As the 2028 elections, even though far away but fast approaching, we must ask ourselves: Are we willing to continue down this path of self-destruction? Are we willing to allow the same corrupt politicians to lead us into further despair? Or are we ready to reclaim our democracy, to demand more from our leaders, and to insist that our government truly becomes one of the people, by the people, and for the people?

It is time for Sierra Leoneans to wake up from this slumber of complacency. It is time for us to realize that our power does not lie in the hands of the SLPP or the APC, but in our collective will as a people. It is time for us to reject the false dichotomy that has been presented to us and to demand leaders who truly represent our interests.

As Adam Kinzinger aptly stated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last night, “Democracy knows no party.” This is a truth that we must embrace if we are to move forward as a nation.

Our loyalty should not be to a party but to the principles of democracy itself to justice, equality, and the common good. Only then can we hope to build a Sierra Leone that truly embodies the ideals of democracy, a nation where the government serves all its people, not just a select few.

The time for change is now. Let us not be fooled again by the empty promises of those who have failed us time and time again. Let us take back our democracy and chart a new course for Sierra Leone a course that puts the people first, that values integrity over power, and that ensures a brighter future for all.