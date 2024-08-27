Sierra Leone’s civil servants should maintain professionalism – Op ed

Mahmud Tim Kargbo: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 August 2024:

Recently, several pressing issues have troubled the minds of Sierra Leoneans, hindering true national development despite our abundant resources. These issues include leadership challenges, the commercialisation of politics, poverty, corruption, and the alarming tendency among some individuals in positions of authority to disregard our legal framework.

A key principle of Sierra Leone’s public service is non-partisanship. Therefore, when current civil servants actively promote and defend the ruling SLPP, they violate this essential tenet of governance.

When civil servants engage in partisan political activities, they mimic the behaviour we expect from schoolchildren, who might cheer for visiting politicians bearing treats.

Historically, we have witnessed civil servants gathering around politicians for selfies, with some even offering financial incentives in hopes of receiving unearned benefits in return.

This raises a crucial question for patriotic citizens: where do these funds originate? The Anti-Corruption Commission should investigate this matter.

Such overt sycophancy is concerning for those who believe that many top civil servants have failed to fulfil their duty to remain neutral.

“I was shocked by their behaviour, contrary to the New Direction the President spoke of,” comments patriot Raymond Cole. “Such actions are not fitting for non-partisan individuals.”

Non-partisanship is a foundational principle of Sierra Leone’s public service. The Public Service Employment Act acknowledges employees’ rights to engage in political activities while upholding political impartiality.

Civil servants must recognise that non-partisanship is essential for the effective functioning of Sierra Leone’s public service. A new government typically arrives with enthusiasm but limited experience.

It is crucial to have a public service that can provide unbiased advice without the influence of previous political loyalties.

We should avoid a scenario where the upper echelons of the civil service are replaced with each new President, highlighting the lack of political neutrality among these individuals.

The essence of Sierra Leone’s system is to provide politicians with balanced, expert advice while ensuring consistent government operations, regardless of parliamentary sessions or election campaigns.

There are also significant constitutional principles at play. The Supreme Court regards civil servants as employees of the Crown, which means their independence arises from serving the State, not merely the current political administration.

The idea that public servants serve Sierra Leone rather than President Bio may seem outdated or absurd to regime supporters. However, those who hold that view fail to grasp the fundamental principles of public service.

How serious is it for civil servants to engage in partisan politics under a New Direction government?

I maintain that it is inappropriate, yet understandable. Civil servants in Sierra Leone often accumulate unexplained wealth, particularly when they align themselves with the ruling party, creating a fear of exposure.

Nonetheless, patriotic citizens hope such displays do not recur. There are still role models within the public service who can advocate for a return to professionalism.