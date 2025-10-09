Sierra Leone’s High Court orders DNA test to determine the paternity of a six-month-old baby

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 October 2025:

The High Court of Sierra Leone has ordered a DNA test to determine the paternity of a six-month-old baby in a long running dispute, involving Appeal Court Judge Mohamed Momoh Jah Stevens who is being accused by Edwina Hawa Jamiru to be the father of her child.

The ruling was delivered three days ago by Justice Augustine K. Musa, after the accused – Justice Stevens submitted a court application questioning whether he is the child’s biological father.

Justice Stevens presented photos and WhatsApp messages suggesting Edwina Hawa Jamiru was romantically involved with another man, during her pregnancy. (Photo below: Justice Stevens and Edwina Jamiru – courtesy of Truth Media).

Despite the mother’s objections, the court found sufficient grounds for doubt and ruled that a DNA test was necessary under Section 83 of the Child Rights Act (2007) to serve the child’s best interests.

Judge Musa directed that samples be taken from both mother and child and tested by local and foreign laboratories, with oversight from the Master and Registrar and representatives of key government and rights bodies.

The process must be completed by November 10, 2025, with results due within 14 days.

Interim gag and restraining orders against Jamiru remain in effect, while the case is adjourned to November 27, 2025, for presentation of the DNA results.