Sierra Leone’s new airline bedevilled by serious safety concerns before takeoff – Op ed

Dr Doma: Siera Leone Telegraph: 13 November 2024:

Ladies and gentlemen, buckle up, because Sierra Leone’s government has an exciting new ride for us. They’re bringing in a plane with a colourful past – a plane that once skidded off a runway, took a little sidetrack into the grass, and probably even enjoyed the view.

But don’t worry, they assure us it’s safe.

The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) says everything’s been checked, signed, and stamped. They’re even trying to convince us that this “adventurous” aircraft is ready to fly Sierra Leoneans. How considerate!

Now, I don’t know about you, but I find it strange that while our government officials soar across the world in top-notch, state-of-the-art jets, they’re happy for the rest of us to hop aboard a plane with a bit of a “history.”

Why settle for a luxury flight when you can enjoy the excitement rush of riding an aircraft that’s taken a casual stroll off the runway?

Who doesn’t love a good thrill?

Imagine if our government officials took this plane as their own personal jet. In fact, let’s make it their version of Air Force One! They could set a powerful example, leading the way in bravery.

After all, if it’s good enough for the citizens, shouldn’t it be good enough for the leaders?

I can already picture it – our esteemed leaders waving goodbye from the steps of this fine, well-travelled plane, ready to show the world they’re truly committed to their own policies. But, alas, something tells me they’ll stick with their first-class comforts while we get the “adventure” package.

The SLCAA’s statement tells us that the plane’s little runway incident in Nigeria was no big deal – just a harmless “runway excursion.”

I guess “runway excursion” sounds better than “skidded off the tarmac in a thunderstorm.” It’s like saying, “Oh, the plane just wanted to explore a bit.”

No harm done, right?

And according to the SLCAA, everything is in perfect working order now. We just need to trust them.

But here’s the question: if the plane is so trustworthy, why don’t our leaders take the first trip?

They could proudly fly this aircraft on official business, making us all feel a bit better about boarding it ourselves. Instead, they expect the everyday Sierra Leonean to take the leap – to sit down, buckle up, and ignore the plane’s “excursion” history.

It’s almost funny, isn’t it?

The people in charge – the ones who make these decisions – are nowhere near this plane. They wouldn’t set foot on it.

But they’re perfectly fine telling the rest of us that it’s “safe” and “good enough.”

Perhaps it’s time for our leaders to show us just how much they trust their own choices.

Until then, forgive me if I choose to watch this new “adventure airline” from a safe distance.

So, here’s my humble suggestion to the government: if you’re truly confident in this plane, make it your own. Fly it proudly.

Show the world just how much faith you have in your decision. Otherwise, spare us the speeches about safety and standards – because actions speak louder than words.

Read Statement by the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority below: