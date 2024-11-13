CHRDI calls for urgent government action on judicial abuse and systematic failures in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 November 2024:

The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) is calling on the government to address reports of mistreatment within Sierra Leone’s judicial system.

Recent complaints from judiciary employees reveal a troubling pattern of harassment, discrimination, and abuse— conditions that violate fundamental human rights.

Administrative judiciary staff members report going without pay for up to six months, allegedly as retaliation linked to an internal investigation. CHRDI raises serious doubts about the legitimacy of this investigation, pointing to non-compliance with conduct provisions, which do not justify withholding salaries.

A glaring disparity highlights systemic issues: A notable case involves a newly qualified lawyer serving as a court clerk who has been absent from his duty for months while still receiving his full salary whilst training and practicing law elsewhere. In contrast, a magistrate’s salary has been blocked for failure to report to work, highlighting unequal treatment within the judiciary.

The judicial system itself is under severe strain. The shortage of judges and magistrates has led to a backlog of cases, overwhelming some while others remain underutilized due to a practice known as “forum shopping,” where cases are assigned to favoured judges.

This imbalance further impacts the efficiency and credibility of the justice system.

CHRDI also highlights alleged instances of executive interference, where court orders have reportedly been ignored. Such actions threaten judicial independence and undermine the state’s commitment to justice.

To restore integrity, CHRDI is calling for financial autonomy for the judiciary, stable leadership, and professional development that is free from external influence.

Judges and magistrates, who lack a platform to advocate for better conditions, must be supported to uphold the independence of the judiciary—a cornerstone of citizens’ rights and civil liberties.

About CHRDI

Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) is a Rights based social-policy advocacy Organisation. CHRDI is in Special Consultative Status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council and accredited to many UN Agency.