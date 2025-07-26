Government of Sierra Leone begging bowl mentality is crippling the economy

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 July 2025:

The question that has lingered in the minds of many Sierra Leoneans for far too long: what exactly does Sierra Leone produce that is needed by the world; that is bought by other nations; and truly sustain our economy besides blood diamonds?

This is not just a rhetorical inquiry. It is a national question, and one that deserves urgent attention. As a citizen concerned about the state of our economy, I raise this challenge to our economists, government officials, and trade experts: What is our national economic identity, and what do we really offer to the world?

When the word Sierra Leone is mentioned on the global stage, for many people the first association is with blood diamonds not because of their value, but because of the pain and suffering attached to their extraction

The diamonds of Kono and Tongo Fields are soaked in decades of blood, sweat, and lost lives. Miners risk their lives for pittance wages, often with no medical services, no pensions, no insurance, and no union representation. Meanwhile, those in polished offices with air conditioners and diplomatic passports benefit immensely, exporting rough diamonds worth hundreds of millions without a trace of accountability.

Yet, blood diamonds are not the only resource this country holds. The problem is not the absence of resources but the absence of structure, value addition, and leadership. So let us begin to unpack what Sierra Leone actually produces beyond the blood diamonds that have come to symbolize our cursed blessings.

Mineral resources more than just diamonds

Sierra Leone is rich in minerals. Apart from diamonds, we are one of the world’s largest producers of rutile, a titanium ore used in manufacturing jet engines, paints, and plastics. The Sierra Rutile Mine in Moyamba District has been active for decades and is a major source of foreign exchange. Yet, most Sierra Leoneans can’t even tell you what rutile is, let alone how it benefits them.

We also have bauxite in Port Loko and iron ore in Tonkolili, once hailed as our future economic breakthrough. When Shandong Iron and Steel Group came into the country, hope soared. But what happened?

A combination of poor governance, lack of regulatory enforcement, and opaque agreements led to the collapse of what could have been a golden opportunity. Today, the Tonkolili iron ore site sits like a ghost town, another case study in mismanagement.

Then there’s gold in Bo and Kenema, mined mostly by artisanal workers with zero government oversight. In other countries, gold reserves boost currency and stabilize economies. In Sierra Leone, it enriches smugglers and foreign buyers while the government scratches its head over revenue losses.

Agriculture potential without policy

Sierra Leone’s land is fertile. We have the rainfall, the rivers, the manpower, and the climate for sustainable agriculture. But what do we really grow that the world needs?

Cocoa and coffee from Kailahun and Kenema were once staples of our agricultural exports. Today, these industries are shadows of their former selves. Poor infrastructure, lack of incentives, and no access to international markets have crippled farmers’ efforts. Countries like Ghana and Ivory Coast built thriving economies on cocoa. In Sierra Leone, it barely sustains households.

Palm oil has become a regional necessity, and in areas like Pujehun and Moyamba, the potential is vast. Yet again, it’s foreign firms like Socfin that dominate this sector, often amidst land disputes and human rights controversies.

We produce rice, but import more than we grow. We have cassava, ginger, and pineapples that rot in local markets for lack of processing plants. We have fish, but foreign trawlers loot our oceans with little regulation.

Fisheries the stolen wealth from the sea

Sierra Leone’s 402 kilometer coastline is a treasure trove of fish and marine biodiversity. Tuna, snapper, lobster, shrimp the list is long. But how much of that actually contributes to our GDP?

Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing has robbed the country of billions over the past decade. Asian and European vessels loot our marine stock, leaving local fishermen with declining catches and rising poverty.

The Ministry of Fisheries occasionally announces arrests and fines, but the problem remains largely unresolved. There is very little domestic investment in fish processing, packaging, or export logistics. What could be a billion-dollar industry is left bleeding in the sand.

Tourism a sleeping giant

From Tokeh to Bonthe, Banana Island to the Loma Mountains, Sierra Leone has breathtaking natural beauty and cultural heritage. Yet, tourism contributes less than 2 percent to the GDP. Why? Because the roads are poor, the airports unreliable, the security situation unconvincing, and the hospitality industry lacks global standard infrastructure.

While neighbouring countries like Senegal and The Gambia welcome millions of tourists annually, we welcome excuses.

Local manufacturing

What do we actually manufacture in Sierra Leone? Not much. Some local companies such as Sierra Juice, Sierra Akker, and a few textile manufacturers are struggling to stay afloat. We import nail, matches, plastic chairs, and even sachets of pepper when we could be producing these locally. The environment is hostile to business with high electricity tariffs, no reliable water supply, and bureaucratic corruption strangling small enterprises.

And yet, the government keeps increasing taxes on these struggling businesses. Instead of incentivizing production, we punish those who dare to create. No wonder many factories have shut down and the few that remain operate like endangered species.

Human capital an untapped export

Sierra Leone’s greatest asset is its people resilient, hardworking, and innovative. From our medical workers to our engineers, teachers, and entrepreneurs, Sierra Leoneans are making strides abroad. Our diaspora remittances are a lifeline to the economy, contributing more than most exports. But the government does nothing to protect them, engage them, or provide a clear investment pathway back home.

Instead of building strong industries that employ and retain talent, we export our human capital through backdoor migration, brain drain, and neglect.

Why are we still begging

It baffles the mind that a nation with this much potential still survives on handouts and budget support. Our leaders fly across the globe with begging bowls, signing loan agreements, while local businesses suffocate. We depend heavily on taxes from the common man market women, bike riders, and junior civil servants just to pay salaries. Let me be blunt. We are not poor. We are poorly managed.

If we invested in agriculture, industrialization, and fisheries with the same energy used in politics and per diems, we could transform this country in a decade. If we empowered local entrepreneurs, reduced import dependency, and cracked down on illegal mining and fishing, Sierra Leone would not need to beg. We could stand tall among our neighbours.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda once said, “We cannot remain beggars. We must put our natural resources to use. If we do not, others will take them and then we will still be the ones asking them for help.” This truth hits home in Sierra Leone more than anywhere else. We sit on untapped wealth but allow others to take it, refine it, and sell it back to us at a premium.

Kagame did not stop there. In another address, he warned, “No one owes you anything. It’s your responsibility to build your country. It’s your duty to think, to innovate, to work together and to stop relying on donors to feed your children.” Imagine if that level of thinking were applied here. Imagine if leadership in Sierra Leone took such words seriously.

The challenge

I challenge our economists and trade experts to publish a breakdown of our export income, resource revenue, and manufacturing output. Let’s see the hard data. What does the world buy from Sierra Leone that truly benefits our nation?

I invite a national debate on economic identity. Enough of the slogans. Enough of the cosmetic development projects. The next time a minister signs a foreign agreement or speaks at a global summit, let it not be for begging but for selling something Sierra Leone has produced with its own hands and brains.

Until then, the question remains: What does Sierra Leone actually produce besides blood diamonds? And if the answer is “not much,” then let us at least have the honesty and courage to fix it.