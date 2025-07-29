Vice President Jalloh engages Sierra Leonean Diaspora in London on national development priorities

Amin Kef: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 July 2025:

The Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has concluded a community engagement with Sierra Leonean diaspora stakeholders in London, emphasizing his Government’s achievements and outlining key national priorities.

The high-level meeting, held on July 25, 2025 at the Taj Hotel and hosted by the Sierra Leone High Commission, brought together business leaders, community representatives and professionals eager to contribute to the country’s development.

Addressing the gathering, Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh highlighted the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) Government’s progress in human capital development, gender equality and economic diversification. He noted that over 30% of seats in Parliament are now held by women, surpassing representation in some European countries, while female participation in ministerial roles continues to grow.

On food security, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh underscored the impact of the “Feed Salone” initiative, which aims to reduce the nation’s heavy reliance on imported food. He announced that Sierra Leone is now exporting sardines and cooking oil while boosting local rice production to cut down the 23% of national spending currently allocated to food imports.

Energy and infrastructure expansion were also key themes. The Vice President revealed that the U.S. Government has approved a $480 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact to expand electricity access nationwide.

He noted that Freetown’s energy supply has increased from 60MW to 85MW and outlined ongoing investments in roads, bridges, water systems and internet connectivity. British International Investment is exploring additional loan support for the water sector, he said.

In education and health, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to free primary and secondary education, especially for girls in STEM disciplines. He reported that annual doctor training has tripled from 50 to 150, postgraduate medical training is now available locally and Sierra Leone is meeting its vaccination targets while expanding maternal care services.

He assured the diaspora that his office will continue to facilitate the clearance of donated medical and educational supplies sent from abroad.

Recognizing the crucial role of remittances in sustaining families and education, the Vice President urged Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora to explore investments in microfinance, banking, healthcare and education.

While concrete incentives for diaspora investors are still under review, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh emphasized that creating a favourable framework for their participation remains a government priority.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception and thoughtful input from participants, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh acknowledged calls for clearer strategies to structure and amplify diaspora contributions in a sustainable and impactful way.

“The Government of Sierra Leone sees the diaspora not only as remitters but as vital partners in national development,” Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh stated. “Your expertise, investment and continued engagement are critical as we build a prosperous future together.”

The London forum underscored the growing importance of diaspora engagement in Sierra Leone’s development agenda, signaling renewed commitment to fostering stronger collaboration between the Government and Sierra Leoneans abroad.