Sierra Leone Judiciary faces public disillusionment amid demands for reform

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 May 2025:

Two days ago, the Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI), a rights-based and public social policy advocacy organization that promotes the rule of law and Citizen participation in Democracy, published a statement addressing the growing lack of public trust in Sierra Leone’s Judiciary.

Recent events and trends, CHRDI says, have revealed a critical erosion of confidence in the judicial system, necessitating urgent reform and accountability.

Perceived Bias and Corruption

Incidents of bias in judicial decisions and corruption within the system have fuelled public scepticisms and distrust.

Lack of Transparency and Accountability

Transparency in court proceedings and a lack of accountability for judicial misconduct have fostered a sense of opacity and undermined public confidence.

Inefficient and Delay-Prone Justice System

Lengthy court proceedings, lack of access to justice for marginalized communities, and bureaucratic hurdles have further eroded trust in the system.

Erosion of Judicial Independence

Concerns have been raised regarding the judiciary’s independence from political interference, undermining the principle of an impartial and fair justice system.

Poor Conditions of Service for Judiciary

Poor working conditions negatively impact judiciary workers in Sierra Leone, undermining the country’s ability to deliver justice and uphold the rule of law.

In order to address the above issues, CHDI demands the following actions:

Immediate Reform of the Judicial System

CHRDI calls for comprehensive reforms to address the root causes of public distrust, including measures to ensure judicial independence, increase transparency, and streamline court procedures.

Accountability Measures

CHRDI demands the implementation of robust accountability mechanisms to address allegations of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary.

Strengthening Public Confidence

CHRDI urges the government to take concrete steps to enhance public confidence in the judicial system through increased transparency, community engagement, and outreach initiatives.

Independence of the Judiciary

CHRDI calls for the complete protection of judicial independence and removing any external influences that may compromise impartiality.

Abdul M. Fatoma, Chief Executive of the CHRDI, notes a shift in public perception of the judiciary. “Those who better understand its functions often trust it less to act in the public interest. He emphasizes that, according to the UN Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary, judicial independence is a right of individuals seeking justice, not a privilege of the judiciary; it reflects the judiciary’s mindset.”

CHRDI says it will organize public forums, engage with stakeholders, and work towards concrete legislative and systemic changes to restore public trust in the Sierra Leone Judiciary.

Yesterday, Sunday, 25th May 2025, The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International CHRDI addressed the recent press release issued by the Sierra Leone Judiciary, which contains false and misleading claims to counter the reality of CHRDI press statement published on Saturday 24th May 2025, highlighting serious misgivings about the country’s Judiciary.

This is what CHRDI says in response to the Judiciary’s press statement:

Setting the Record Straight

We take issue with the Judiciary’s claim that our previous press lease, dated 23 May 2025, was malicious, self-serving and blackmailing. We do not engage in blackmail.

We highlight the reality that the public faces daily. The judiciary has failed to support these misguided efforts. At CHRDI, we view this as an attempt to obscure the truth: public perception of the judiciary is often low, with limited confidence in its ability to deliver fair justice.

This situation undermines the ordinary Sierra Leonean’s opportunity to understand how the Sierra Leone judiciary operates and its shortcomings in addressing issues such as corruption and other critical matters in the country. We invite the Judiciary of Sierra Leone to provide facts and evidence that contradict our claims.

Facts and Evidence

A recent review has uncovered serious corruption allegations involving senior officials in the Master and Registrar office of the High Court in Sierra Leone, including fake court orders created by admin staff.

This has prompted an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Other judiciary staff, including the Registrar of the Supreme Court, have been suspended due to separate corruption allegations within the judiciary.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the Chief Justice’s office allegedly withdrawing cases improperly from lower courts, which violates section 10 of the Court Act of 1965. According to reliable sources, this alleged practice has been ongoing among past chief justices and has now become rampant.

In related news, the Judiciary announced vacancies for Magistrates, with applications initially closing on February 7, 2025. Candidates needed five years of legal experience and an LLB degree.

However, before the second closing date of May 20, 2025, specific individuals were appointed with lesser qualifications, including one who finished pupillage last year and began training, raising concerns about the lack of proper, unfair, and biased selection procedures.

Moreover, there is a troubling backlog of over 2,000 cases awaiting rulings or judgments for over two years. One notable case in Bo District (CC24/2021-A) has remained unresolved since 2022, highlighting issues with judicial efficiency.

Further complicating matters, a judge has been implicated in a scandal involving a pregnant student, which resulted in physical fighting in the court building between the judge, who was her lecturer and the lady in question, she is a young sucking mother now.

We raised public concern over inadequate conditions for judicial staff, but the Judiciary has dismissed claims of poor working conditions. These ongoing issues threaten the institution’s credibility and reform efforts.

The judicial branch is responsible for interpreting laws and administering justice to citizens. However, the judiciary in Sierra Leone often fails to respect statutes and court rules. Their ongoing struggle to uphold the legal right to access information is a significant issue.

Since October 2024, they have been required to provide complete information in response to public requests. Last night, 24 May 2025, the judiciary made a false claim about having a digital case tracking system. This is concerning, as they have been unable to provide basic statistics on the number of cases handled by magistrates and judges nationwide since October 2024.

They are yet to comply with the right-to-access information law, which further indicates a lack of respect for the regulations they are meant to uphold and interpret.

Presenting unfinished projects as complete and functional to the public is nothing short of dishonest behaviour.

We reiterate that our findings are critical. We will continue to call on the Sierra Leonean judiciary to respond more professionally to our inquiries, as we are determined to pursue this matter to its logical conclusion.

At this stage, we will continue to expose the judiciary’s failures by releasing more information and raising additional questions.

Concerns about Transparency and Accountability

We are concerned about the lack of transparency and accountability within the Sierra Leone Judiciary. As an institution, it is essential to maintain the public’s trust and confidence. We urge the Judiciary to prioritise transparency and accountability in its operations. It is necessary to emphasise that insisting on judicial independence does not absolve judicial officers of accountability.

No judge or magistrate, including those serving in the Supreme Court, is above the law. When unprofessional conduct or impropriety allegations arise, they must be addressed through established constitutional mechanisms that uphold due process and the rule of law.

Call to Action

We call on the Sierra Leone Judiciary to be honest with the public and retract the false claim of blackmail allegations against our organisation to provide accurate information or engage in a constructive exchange.

We hope this response clarifies the matter and provides accurate information to the public. We remain committed to promoting truth, transparency, and accountability in Sierra Leone. We will, in due course, release more damning information about the judiciary’s operations, including the appointment of magistrates whom the judicial and legal service commission never interviewed.